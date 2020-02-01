Dancing with the stars and 14 other ways Nikki Bella stays in shape

Given her past comments in People magazine and Total Divas, Nikki Bella is not afraid to work up a sweat in the weight room. Nor was she afraid to go into work during her days dancing with the stars. Nikki was an absolute professional and one of the best competitors; It was a lot of work behind the scenes, together with her partner Artem, who is now her fiance! The two are engaged and want to have a child … yes, time flies very quickly.

In this article, we appreciate all the ways Nikki stays in shape, from her DWTS dance practice routines to her intense workouts that we can only dream of.

Enjoy the article, folks. Let’s start!

15 Training for dancing with the stars

Who would have thought that Nikki Bella would train with her future fiance and the father of her future child ?!

The two got closer at Dancing with the Stars. During her time on the show, Nikki also managed to get into the best shape of her life – much of it related to regular practice sessions.

14 front squats

This is difficult for WWE fans to digest, as Nikki trains in the John Cena gym in Tampa.

The relapse photo was taken during their time together as a couple. During this phase, Nikki did many bodybuilding exercises, especially squat variations like the front squat.

13 back training

In addition to the movements of the lower body, Nikki also strikes her upper body to keep this great shape. It was also very important to throw an opponent on the shoulders during her WWE days, which required serious strength for the upper body.

She does a lat pulldown exercise, an excellent way to shape your back.

12 Working outdoors

She hits her abdominal muscles a lot and we can only recognize it by her perfectly toned belly, which will soon be replaced by an adorable baby bump.

When it comes to abdominal exercises, Nikki loves doing body weight movements. She has a routine on her YouTube channel that takes place outdoors.

11 band squats

As already mentioned, Nikki works in different variations of a squat during her training. She has prey goals and much of it is thanks to her exercises and her commitment to dieting.

In addition to being a great glute builder for Nikki, the band Squat is also a great way to burn a few extra cals while moving from side to side.

10 abs before the show

It looks like Nikki’s dancing, but according to her YouTube channel, this was a routine she used during her WWE days before a match.

She even told Triple H about the routine as it was one way to hurt the abdominal muscles and make the blood flow before a match.

9 yoga time

In addition to dance and strength training, Nikki Bella gets a kick from the yoga sessions from time to time. Given her previous WWE neck injuries, yoga helps resolve some of these tensions, with some quiet sections.

She is in full yoga mode (see photo above).

8 relapse sisters

Here we have the sisters who train together. Before the two came to WWE, they made the brave decision to move to LA to look for acting and model appearances.

They caught the WWE’s attention through a Diva Search audition. Ultimately, they were offered WWE deals and reported to the development brand FCW.

7 crack & cold coffee

Nikki also keeps things clean in her private life. This honest picture shows exactly that when she is out and about with her fiance in LA.

The two drink a cold coffee, we assume that the healthiest are on the menu. She gets the quick caffeine boost and, honestly, a cold drink is needed in the warm LA sun.

6 More healthy drinks

Nikki is fully committed to her diet in this YouTube video. She created a healthy breakfast shake while completely reducing her sugar and carbohydrates – although she mentioned that both carbohydrates and sugar from fruits are acceptable.

She took down the healthy shake and admitted to being two pounds less the day before.

5 more squats

Nikki squats again, this time hitting the normal rear squat and as we can see in the photo, she is not afraid to put some meat on the bones, with a little heavy weight on the squat rack!

During her WWE days, Nikki did a lot of strength to keep her figure.

4 core training

She is concerned with the above training. Nikki loves to do full body workouts. These are the types of workouts that involve every part of the body.

For this training session, Nikki went to a private gym and did hard circuit training for the Total Divas cameras.

3 sister workout shoot

It is the sisters again, this time doing some exercises together for a photo shoot.

They have done everything together and are in the process of adding to this list as they both recently announced their pregnancy. Another great trip for the twins.

2 time to stretch

It is not known whether Nikki will return to the ring or not. She retired from service in the ring and will not return with a child for the time being.

But who knows what the future will bring? Nikki has annoyed a match in the past – maybe she’d like to have a match for her future child!

1 dance training

From the dance partners to the engagement, it was the story between the two.

During their time on the show, the two developed a close relationship that was paired with each other. Nikki was in great shape during the show and this can be seen in her dance routines and sincere pictures taken before the show and practice sessions.

