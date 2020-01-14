‘Dancing With The Stars’ announces the cast of Spicy 2020

The cast for the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars has just been announced, and you know what? The cast is littered with personalities who you just can’t help but be amazed at. I can actually vote at this time.

See, the lineup for this season:

Angie Kent – Doesn’t need an introduction. Queen.

Claudia Karvan – Acting goddess. The secret life of us is a timeless work of art.

Travis Cloke – Former AFL player.

Dean Wells – MAFS star.

Chloe Lattanzi – actress and daughter of Olivia Newton John,

Christian Wilkins – Model and mega baby.

Ed Kavalee – Comedian, radio and television presenter,

Celia Pacquola – Comedian, writer, moderator.

Beau Ryan – Former rugby league footballer who hosts Amazing Race.

– Former rugby league footballer who hosts Amazing Race. Dami Im – Singer-songwriter, Eurovision Royalty.

Grant Denyer and Amanda Keller will return to host the damn thing and the winner will receive a proud $ 50,000 for the charity of their choice.

Check out the official promotional material below. Dancing With The Stars will be released on Sunday, February 9th, at 7:30 p.m. My ghost fingers are ready. It’s showtime, bitch.

Meet the JUICY line-up of celebrities! Here’s your first look at this season of Dancing With The Stars.

# DWTSau premieres Sunday, February 9th at 10⭐️ pic.twitter.com/y9pkzndXRZ

