D’Andre Swift, Mecole Hardman react to Swift’s very first-spherical 2020 NFL Draft snub

ATHENS — D’Andre Swift designed his feelings recognized following what grew to become a disappointing 2020 NFL Draft night time for him.

“Say no more” Swift tweeted out right after heading undrafted.

Not only was Swift not selected in the to start with round, but the Kansas Town Chiefs included insult to harm by finding LSU tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the ultimate pick of the evening.

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman, Swift’s previous teammate, was also taken aback.

Are you telling me out of 32 picks D’ANDRE SWIFT WAS NOT Picked 🤦🏾‍♂️

— Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) April 24, 2020

Some imagined the Miami Dolphins, with three initially-spherical picks, would be a rational landing spot for Swift.

Miami, nevertheless, went with QB Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5, OT Austin Jackson at No. 18, and then astonished most by passing on Swift at No. 30 and choosing Auburn CB Noah Igbinoghene.

There experienced been some speculation Swift might slip out of the initially round on account of only a couple teams needing a working back.

But Swift was almost universally regarded the No. 1 managing back again in the draft course.

Ga experienced two of the offensive linemen who blocked for Swift selected in the very first round.

Andrew Thomas went No. 4 general to the New York Giants, and Isaiah Wilson was picked with the 29th all round decide by the Tennessee Titans.

But Swift, who has been hyped-up all 7 days in the Philadelphia media, was compelled to slumber a single extra evening as an undrafted NFL prospect.

Say nomore

— SWIFT7️⃣ (@DAndreSwift) April 24, 2020

It was probable just as complicated for his father, who opened the day with a concept on social media that indicated he predicted his son to be chosen in the to start with spherical.

These days IS THE Day THAT THE LORD HATH Manufactured, Enable US REJOICE AND BE Happy IN IT. Right now IS THE Start out OF A Existence Transforming Final decision THATS Made, BUT WE DONT Handle ANY OF IT. I Talk to GOD TO Put DRE WITH A Workforce THAT WILL… https://t.co/YMDNeNJFSB

— Darren Swift (@SwiftFit215) April 23, 2020

