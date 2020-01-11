Danger! “Best ever” ratings are comparable to NBA finals

Loading...

The TV ratings for Jeopardy! “Greatest of All Time” are comparable to those of the NBA finals.

ABC

When you think of epic, legendary competitions that draw millions of viewers across the country, what are you thinking of? If your first impulse was to name a sporting event, that’s for sure – but recent events suggest a new addition to this pantheon. A new report from Jimmy Traina at Sports Illustrated compared Jeopardy’s ratings! “Greatest of All Time” with a variety of top-class sporting events. Turns out there are a lot of people who like to see how some of the best players face the game show?

Alternatively and in the form of a question: What is “rating dominance”?

Jeopardy ‘Greatest of All Time’ attendance:

Tuesday: 14.4 million

Wed: 14.8 million

Thu: 15.4 million

Compare 2019:

NBA final game 1: 13.5 million

MLB World Series Game 1: 12.2 million

NHL Stanley Cup Game 1: 5.5 million tps: //t.co/JfkL5Z5BMm

– Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 10, 2020

Traina’s article also quotes another impressive statistic: Greatest of All Time also attracts more viewers than Monday Night Football.

And although these statistics may seem surprising at first, Traina provides a convincing argument for why they are what they are. After all, this tournament offers everything you could want from a competition: fantastic competitors, unforgettable jokes and the feeling that viewers see the best possible version of a matchup imaginable.

Ken Jennings currently has two wins over James Holzhauer in the tournament. Brad Rutter hasn’t won one yet. But the matchups aren’t over yet. The next competition will be broadcast on Tuesday.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story at Sports Illustrated