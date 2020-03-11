& # 39; Danger! & # 39; Host Alex Trebek made another football category, and this time it was a little better – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLfb31e338d2aa662e2a3c9fed483d702011%

Competitors have historically lost the football category to “Danger!”, So host Alex Trebek decided to take matters into his own hands, literally.

In February 2018, a category of “Talkin & # 39; Football, quot; appeared on” Jeopardy! “With disastrous results. The contestants ridiculously failed to come up with a precision, leaving the host to achieve maximum unrest on live television.

This is the face you make after trail # 1 when you realize you are in a long category.

He went on to taunt the contestants, commenting earnestly: “I can say you guys are big football fans.”

After the second confession, no one knew that Tom Landry perfected the rifle lineup with the Dallas Cowboys, Trebek tried to tell them, “Should we go to market?”

After four consecutive unanswered tracks, Trebek crossed the fifth track with no hope.

He went into the trade saying to the audience, “Let’s take a break. I need to talk to them.”

Another disaster in the football category occurred in 2017 when the contestants not only named no football team, but also a contest came to name the Colorado Rockies, you know, baseball team.

This time, Trebek didn’t get a chance with the contestants. He designed the entire category himself, calling it “Soccer, Cit” and basing the tracks on the referee’s signals.

“Danger!” He posted a video of the beloved host, along with clues he created in his lyrics.

The clues are all signals from the judges, that Trebek also acted as he read.

The contestants took three of five runs, and just over half is definitely an improvement from previous years. They lost “fourth down, quota” and “many men in the field,” cit; signs, but received “touch”, “hold” and “false start”.

With Trebek’s latest fear of pancreatic cancer, if he can continue to wait “Danger!” He’s in doubt. ‘It’s nice to see him take an active approach with the contestants and tracks, and show how much he still loves the show.