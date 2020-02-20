[Danger toward Dent Center School under investigation]

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff’s Office suggests they are investigating a danger built in direction of Dent Center School on Wednesday.

Authorities say they realized about the threat designed via social media at a number of learners and a college staffer.

In accordance to officers, they will have additional deputies at the college via the conclusion of the 7 days as a precautionary evaluate.

Deputies say they’re doing work to detect the man or woman that produced the threat.