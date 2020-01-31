Dangerous man shot dead man outside London

A “dangerous individual” shot and killed a man while leaving a takeout when he was only a few feet away from him.

Imran Ibrahim was a passenger in a car with fellow defender Tariq Crookes and others when they drove to a fast food restaurant on Loughborough Road in Brixton on October 31, 2018.

Ibrahim got out of the passenger side and approached a 24-year-old man who was leaving the store.

However, after a short exchange, just a few meters away, he shot his victim.

The victim was struck in the right arm and abducted on foot. Ibrahim and the others chased him, but he managed to escape them.

He then went to the hospital with an arm injury.

Ibrahim and Crookes were identified by the ANPR and the analysis of mobile phones and both have now been imprisoned for more than 25 years for their acts.

Investigation

Trident detectives opened an investigation and a vehicle as described was found near Crookes’ home. He was arrested on November 1, 2018 and placed in pre-trial detention.

Analysis of the cellphones also brought Crookes closer to the scene at the time of the incident, as did the ANPR data.

Following further investigations, Ibrahim was arrested on December 18, 2018 and placed in pre-trial detention.

Planned attack

Detective Constable Dominic Doyle, who led the investigation, said, “It was a planned attack and there is no doubt that Ibrahim set out that night to cause serious damage to other people.

“The victim in this case was extremely fortunate not to have suffered more serious injuries as she was shot from such a close distance.

“Ibrahim never recognized his behavior that night and we are happy that he can no longer cause further damage on the streets of London.”

Tariq Crookes

Sentences

At Peterborough Crown Court on September 12, 2019, Imran Ibrahim, 21, of Austral Street, Elephant and Castle, was sentenced to 21 years with a five-year license for attempted murder.

He was also sentenced to five years for life-threatening gun possession, three years for a delayed sentence related to a violent disorder in 2016 and one month for possession of cannabis – all to be purged simultaneously.

He had already been convicted after a trial at the Old Bailey in June 2019.

Tariq Crookes, 21, of Anerley Park Road, Crystal Palace, was found guilty in the same trial and was sentenced to four years for helping an offender at Peterborough Crown Court on August 9, 2019. He was also disqualified from driving for seven years at the same hearing.

Restrictions on the disclosure of information were in effect until the conclusion of a new trial for two other accused. Both were found not guilty.

.