[dangerous-tiktok-‘skull-breaker-challenge’-causes-kid-head-accidents]

The prank that went viral on the TikTok application is resulting in youngsters severe injuries across the United States and the environment.

The skull-breaker problem entails two people fooling a third human being into leaping into the air, kicking their ft out from underneath them.

“I could not get up for the reason that I could not really feel my arms,” mentioned Kathleen. “I couldn’t really feel my legs, my feet, almost nothing. I was numb.”

Thirteen-12 months-old Kathleen DeJesus was a goal in the obstacle. She was rushed from Lawrence Massachusetts Center Faculty to the medical center, in which she put in two times for a extreme concussion.

“I was screaming that I essential an ambulance,” said Kathleen. “I was considering like ‘Oh my God I am likely to eliminate my lifestyle above this recreation.’ I must have in no way carried out it.”

In Portland, Oregon an additional 14-12 months-old student fell sufferer.

“These seniors questioned me if I would soar for their TikTok video,” Olivia Ross said.

She claimed she strike her head on the ground genuinely tough.

“I remember like blacking out for a next and I commenced to get like an quick force headache,” Ross reported.

The likely extended-long lasting accidents now have clinical gurus posting their personal films warning folks, particularly young types.

“The most significant worry we have, and we know this through research, is we’re acquiring a true significant difficulty when it comes to our adolescence and our teens with these distinct problems,” claimed Dr. Taz.

This isn’t the to start with problem on TikTok to lead to hurt. The outlet or penny challenge has also sparked destruction and even fires.

The application advised ABC News that user protection is a leading precedence and they “do not enable content material that encourages or replicates risky troubles that might guide to damage.”