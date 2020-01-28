Daniel Cavanagh from Anathema reissues Monochrome with bonus numbers

Daniel Cavanagh from Anathema has reissued his solo album Monochrome 2017 with four bonus songs via Kscope.

The new release is titled Monochrome / Color and comes with two newly recorded acoustic versions of The Exorcist and The Silent Flight Of The Raven Winged Hours, along with the brand new songs Found and Scandinavia.

Cavanagh says: “The album has a late night, candlelit feeling, evoking the light of dusk as the summer sun sinks below the horizon and sets the stage for thoughts and meditations that many people will identify with.

“Much of this material could easily have made it to the latest Anathema album or a future album – that’s how high the band scores.

“There are several highlights: The Exorcist and The Silent Flight Of The Raven Winged Hours are some of my best works of the past decade. Removing them from the band was not an easy decision, but I am happy. They are so personal that they no longer need input. “

Monochrome played singer Anneke Van Giersbergen, while Anna Phoebe played the violin on three of the album tracks.

Monochrome / color is now for sale, with details available below.

Anathema is going on tour in Europe in March, with their first show in Glasgow on March 6.

1. The exorcist

2. This music

3. Soho

4. The silent flight of the winged hours of the raven

5. Dawn

6. Oceans Of Time

7. Some dreams come true

Bonus tracks

8. The Exorcist (acoustic)

9. The silent flight of the Raven Winged Hours (acoustic)

10. Found

11. Scandinavia

Anathema We are here because we are here European tour 2020

March 6: Glasgow St Luke’s Church, United Kingdom

March 7: London Palladium, UK

March 8: Paris Le Trianon, France

March 9: Rennes Antipode, France

March 10: Bilbao Santana27, Spain

March 11: Lisbon Cineteatro Capitolio, Portugal

March 13: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

March 14: Madrid BUT, Spain

March 16: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland

March 18: Budapest Akvarium Klub, Hungary

March 19: Vienna Simm City, Austria

March 20: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

March 21: Eindhoven Prognosis Festival, the Netherlands

March 22: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

March 23: Stuttgart Longhorn, Germany

March 24: Berlin Astra, Germany