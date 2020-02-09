Daniel Cormier said what every UFC fan thought about Dominick Reyes after Jon Jones’s close victory

Jon Jones managed to get the job against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, even though the fans didn’t quite agree with the scorecards.

It was a close fight, but most people accept that Reyes won the first two rounds, Jones clearly won the last two rounds and everyone could have won the third.

Jon Jones after defeating Dominick Reyes

Still, Reyes deserves a lot of respect for the performance he has achieved, and the distance to one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time is no small feat.

One man with whom Jones has a lot of history is Daniel Cormier, and the former heavyweight champion wondered what he saw after the fight.

When he went into the last round, he tweeted: “Melee. I see it 3-2, but would not be surprised if it were the other way around! “

Then, after Jones announced the unanimous winner with points of 49:46, 48:47, 48:47, Cormier followed this tweet with further analysis.

“Not robbery. Close fight, could have gone either way. Go 3-1 or 2-2 in 5th. I thought Reyes played 3-2, but the fight was so close that it could have gone either way. “

All in all, a pretty perfect summary. These struggles can go either way and no one can say that Jones hasn’t pushed for victory in the final stages.

Getty Images

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones have one of the hottest rivalries in UFC history

The first two rounds were of course Reyes’, but after the fight it became known that two judges had awarded Jones the second round.

The third was much closer and two judges again spoke in favor of Jones. At this point, the commentators and many fans online have Reyes 3: 0 or at least 2: 1.

Then, in the last two rounds, Jones absolutely dominated. His Cadio was ahead of the challenger on the street, and he tirelessly chased Reyes with a flood of kicks and punches and even scored a few takedowns.

Apparently that was the deciding factor. Even when Reyes reportedly won laps, Jones responded. However, Reyes made little to no resistance in the last two rounds.

Cormier pretty much said what every fan thought.