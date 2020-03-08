Daniel Craig confirms & # 39; No time to die & # 39; like his latest Bond movie – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML9d644289ac887a93d8e9047b47578fc311%

During his performance as host on & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; the five-time cartoonist James Bond makes fun of screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge and gives it a & # 39; preview & # 39; in his late film 007.

Daniel Craig He has confirmed reports that he will not return for a sixth James Bond film.

The guest actor was the host “Saturday night live“Over the weekend and at the top of the program he shattered rumors that suggested he was considering one more movie after the delayed release of”There is no time to die” in November.

In his monologue at the top of the comedy show, Briton said: “This next James Bond movie will be the last but it will be one of the best.”

Then he made fun of the screenwriter Phoebe Waller Bridge, suggesting that the new blockbuster will have some gestures for his hit television drama “Flea Bag“, in which he played a dysfunctional 20 year old who falls in love with a priest.

“We have received Phoebe Waller-Bridge from & # 39; Fleabag & # 39; to come and assist in the dialogue,” he said. “It won’t be any different, but occasionally I turn to the camera and say, ‘My name is Bond, James Bond … Is it bad that I like Pope?’ ”

He then offered a “preview” on “No Time to Die,” during which he played an incredibly excited player surrounded by SNL cast members.

Later in the program, the delay regarding his film’s coronavirus was mentioned in jest, with regular “SNL” Colin Jost suggesting that the film should be renamed & # 39; Time to die & # 39 ;.

