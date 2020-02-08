Daniel Dubois has an uncomfortable exchange with Joe Joyce’s mother during an explosive press conference

Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce’s mother had an awkward exchange at Friday’s press conference to get a glimpse of their upcoming fight.

The two aspiring, undefeated heavyweights will meet in a highly anticipated duel at London’s O2 Arena on April 11th.

Getty Images – Getty

Dubois nudged Joyce during the allusion

collision

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 2 Date: When Do Superstars Meet in Rematch?

MONEY

Wilder vs. Fury UK’s pay-per-view price is likely to increase, as in Ruiz Jr. vs. Joshua

a special night

Brook vs DeLuca live stream: date and time how to watch and undercard

The Gypsy King

Tyson Fury record: next fight, professional stats, weight, range, whom he fought against

Bronze bomber

Deontay Wilder: record, next fight, whom he fought against, weight and range

ROUND TWO

Anger has all the answers for Wilder, who knows that knockout is his only way to win

title tilt

Dubois vs Joyce is a ‘world title eliminator’ with possible opponents from AJ and Fury

UNUSUAL

Anthony Yarde returns to battle under radar in Spain this Saturday

showdown

Battle date of Daniel Dubois against Joe Joyce from the UK: when is the British heavyweight showdown?

APPROVED

Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Joyce officially announced with date and venue confirmed

Tensions increased as the couple exchanged words, and Sam Jones, Joyce’s manager, ridiculed Dubois.

The 22-year-old insisted that he was sick, hence the move.

At the end of the press, when the time had come to ask the audience, Joyce’s mother asked Marvel for the microphone.

Marvel, who is 93 percent blind, asked, “Daniel, if you get sick before the fight, will you retreat?

Getty Images – Getty

Dubois will defend his British and Commonwealth titles against Joyce

Dubois replied, “No, my dear. You know what? I will do you a favor.

“Because you can’t see your son, you will be spared grief after being knocked out.”

Joyce interjected, “Oh, aren’t you nice?”

Marvel continued to press, “What would happen if you retired?”

And Dubois concluded: “There will be no escape, I will be 100 percent for this fight.”