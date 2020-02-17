[daniel-dubois-ramps-up-joe-joyce-negative-blood-with-‘beating-up-kids’-beginner-jibe]

RINGSIDE 16/02/2020

Heavyweight Daniel Dubois has poured cold water on the newbie job of Joe Joyce even with the latter choosing up a silver medal in 2016.

A week immediately after his titanic battle was officially introduced, Dubois has sought to dismiss his opponent’s previous achievements and all over again insisted that their battle on April 11 at London’s O2 Arena will be the very last of Juggernaut’s occupation.

In an explosive job interview, ‘Dynamite’ took aim at Joyce’s beginner success and questioned the legitimacy of his early wins around the likes of Filip Hrgovic and Tony Yoka.

“Joe likes to chat about his novice occupation but let us be genuine, he was a developed person beating up youngsters.”

Joe Joyce was a embellished beginner and lots of say he should have received gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Dubois, nevertheless, believes that the sizey age gap amongst Joyce and his opponents is the only rationale he gained so many accolades.

The 22 year aged Greenwich heavyweight insists “the only motive he did so very well is for the reason that of the massive age difference between him and everyone else.”

“He was a 30 year previous gentleman when he fought at the Olympics. His opponents had been all in their early 20’s!”

Joyce received Gold medals at the Commonwealth Game titles and European Games to go alongside his Olympic Silver and is considered just one of Britain’s most effective at any time amateurs

He’s been no slouch because turning professional both and has gone unbeaten in 10 bouts, with noteworthy wins which includes Bryant Jennings and Bermane Stiverne.

Alongside Dubois, Joyce is regarded as 1 of the hottest prospects in Heavyweight boxing but ‘Dynamite’ thinks Joyce lacks the target and planning to compete with him come April 11.

“I’ve listened to he’s improved trainers again… he’s experienced much more trainers than he’s gained belts!”

Joe Joyce not too long ago break up from mentor Adam Booth and has established sail for Las Vegas to educate under the watchful eye of Ismael Salas, in a transfer that some in the boxing world questioned.

Dubois thinks there is a quite straightforward rationalization for the sudden split, having said that.

“He’s anxious, he’s panicking and he’s regretting signing for this battle. It is commencing to dawn on him that this is the past fight of his career.”

When requested what he imagined about Joyce deciding on to choose his instruction camp to the states in advance of Queensberry Promotions massive ‘Seek and Destroy’ card in April, Dubois explained: “I’m happy he’s heading to get some sunlight in Las Vegas.”

“This will be the last battle of his vocation, he should take pleasure in his closing camp prior to he retires.”

