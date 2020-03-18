Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce postponed owing to coronavirus with new date announced for July 11, Josh Taylor combat also on keep

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce has been postponed from its initial day on April 11 at the O2 Arena because of to the coronavirus pandemic.

The eagerly expected clash of climbing British heavyweight contenders is now scheduled for July 11 at the exact same location.

Josh Taylor’s homecoming towards Apinun Khongsong (May possibly 2) is also now on keep, with Jamel Herring vs Carl Frampton up in the air.

Getty Visuals – Getty

Dubois and Joyce will risk their undefeated information when they fulfill

A statement from promoter Frank Warren examine: “Following the pointers and advisory measures announced by both of those the govt and The British Boxing Board of Management, Queensberry Promotions experience it would be inappropriate to proceed with any forthcoming boxing promotions in front of reside audiences in the course of April and Might.

“The Coronavirus situation is evolving speedily and we will carry on to stick to the Government’s pointers to ensure the well being and protection of the shelling out community, workers and the members.

“Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce on April 11 at the O2 Arena has now been rescheduled to Saturday July 11, still at the O2 Arena.

“Tickets will stay legitimate for the new date, even so people today who are unable to attend the new date can obtain a refund from their first level of buy.

Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Josh Taylor is the WBA & IBF tremendous-lightweight planet champion

“World winner Josh Taylor’s homecoming, scheduled for May well 2 at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow will no longer acquire put on this day.

“Refunds are obtainable from the position of purchase. We are at present working with the SSE Hydro, Leading Rank and MTK International to identify a suitable choice day to reschedule the occasion for the Scottish followers.

“Queensberry Promotions and Top Rank have already attained an arrangement for Carl Frampton to problem Jamel Herring for the WBO world super-featherweight championship in Belfast in June. This function was owing to be introduced this week.

“At this second in time, we are still hopeful of getting equipped to phase this party in June, even so, we will keep track of the ever-shifting landscape encompassing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Details of the day, venue and locale will be declared in thanks program.”