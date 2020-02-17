[daniel-dubois-warns-joe-joyce-of-devastation-to-come-on-april-11]

Ringside 17/02/2020

📸 Action Illustrations or photos/Adam Holt

Really hard-hitting Daniel Dubois intends to depart Joe Joyce in a heap on the canvas when the pair of British heavyweights collide at The O2 Arena on April 11.

For Dubois, 22, it is a all-natural next phase following his belt-amassing exploits due to the fact turning expert in April 2017. ‘DDD’ received nine championship titles inside of 41 rounds of action.

Dubois, ranked quantity a few by the WBO, is in self-assured mood as the make-up proceeds.

“This is the most significant struggle of my career without having a question,” he said. “This will be the battle that announces me to the planet.

“I am confident in myself. He’s going to transform into an aged man in the ring. You are heading to see him deteriorate, big time.

“He is making statements but I will verify myself to the globe. I see a huge goal and I’m gonna enable free.

“I am heading to dominate, shift up the ladder and all his admirers will turn out to be mine following the combat.

“He is acquiring destroyed — knocked out. This is a new chapter, the following phase in my occupation. I have got to move as a result of Joe, just take him out in great style and go on to the globe.

“My Father set me on this journey when I was a youthful kid and these are the evenings we talk about every single working day. He is heading to snooze and taken out in a devastating manner.

“He will will need that sleeping bag. I will not miss out on him since he will be there and he’s acquiring wrecked. Joe is heading down.”

Continuing his danger, Dubois extra: “I imagine I am better than Joe in each and every department. I have a greater jab, I have much better motion, I have extra electric power.

“The only factor Joe has more than me is expertise, but he’s never ever boxed any individual as youthful and as hungry as me.

“This will be the most devastating general performance of my career.”

Dubois and Joyce collide on BT Activity Box Business office in just underneath two months’ time.



TICKETS

Tickets are now on sale via AXS.com and Ticketmaster.co.british isles

Ticket Prices:

£400 Ringside – Hospitality



£300 Ground



£200 Ground



£150 Ground/Tier



£100 Tier



£80 Tier



£55 Higher Tier



£40 Higher Tier