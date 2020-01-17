Daniel Farke: Norwich has & # 39; little miracle & # 39; to ensure the survival of the Premier League

% MINIFYHTMLdf7b4ad73c00bb8647359328c7eed5b411%

% MINIFYHTMLdf7b4ad73c00bb8647359328c7eed5b412%

% MINIFYHTMLdf7b4ad73c00bb8647359328c7eed5b413%

% MINIFYHTMLdf7b4ad73c00bb8647359328c7eed5b414%

00:57

Daniel Farke says that Norwich needs at least seven wins to stay this season

Daniel Farke says that Norwich needs at least seven wins to stay this season

Daniel Farke admits that Norwich City needs a “little miracle” to prevent the Premier League from being released this season.

The Farke team is at eight safety points at the bottom of the table and has not won since November.

This weekend they welcome Bournemouth, which is in second place, and they are also looking at their first victory of 2020.

Farke said: “To stay in this competition, we probably have to win seven of our last 16 games, we know that. So it’s a huge task, but a task we want to accomplish. Because we still have a chance, without some doubt.

“I remember a few years ago that Sunderland could beat the best teams in the Premier League and close a big gap and it was a big surprise.”

“It shows that anything is possible in football. Our situation is of course difficult, but because there are still 16 games left, it is certainly better and easier than Sunderland a few years ago.”

“And for that it means that we definitely have a chance and that we are working on our little miracle, that’s for sure.”

Lukas Rupp came to Norwich from Hoffenheim for an undisclosed fee

So far, Norwich has delivered two signing sessions in January: midfielders Lukus Rupp from Hoffenheim and Ondrej Duda from Hertha Berlin.

Farke added: “It means that every player must meet during training to impress the chosen coach. And it means we have to make incredible and difficult decisions, maybe even strict and strange, when we look at the quality of the players we have too.

“Sometimes, if you bring a lot of quality, it is precisely the situation that we have to do to give us the opportunity to work on this miracle, and because we have the responsibility to try everything.”

“We know we are helpless and it would really be a small miracle if we could stay in this competition, but I also believe it is our job to take off our socks. If it doesn’t work, we accept this.”