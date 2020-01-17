Daniel Henney warns of impostors using his name to scam people

Daniel Henney recently warned fans against identity theft schemes in which impostors use his name and the name of his agency to scam people online.

On January 17, Daniel Henney’s agency, Echo Global Group, released a statement on the subject.

It reads:

Hello, this is Echo Global Group.

This is to let fans know that we have recently learned and reported incidents in which people impersonate Daniel Henney or staff at an online agency to request money and valuables.

We are aware of incidents in which people have been scammed by impostors masquerading as Daniel Henney or agency staff members and sending direct messages or emails asking for money and items valuable.

Again, we reiterate: Daniel Henney does not use any social media outside of his official accounts. In addition, he does not ask for money or valuables from his fans, whatever the circumstances.

We ask fans to be aware of the problem and to be careful not to fall victim to this ploy.

Thank you.

Daniel Henney and his agency have spoken out in the past against social media accounts that usurp his online identity.

Source (1)

