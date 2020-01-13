Daniel Kaluuya says he was denied British roles because of the color of his skin

Loading...

Daniel Kaluuya has shown that there have been acting roles in the past that were denied because of the color of his skin.

Kaluuya spoke in a new interview about why he is even more successful in the US than in the UK. Although he took on many roles in the UK, he didn’t get them because of his race.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, the Queen & Slim actor said: “I did a lot of things [in England], but because of the color of my skin I couldn’t get any roles.” It wasn’t fair. It was a trap. “

With an example, he said: “I chose this show. There were 10 auditions. There was me and a white man at the top. It was about aliens. And when I went to an audition, I realized that the other man had gotten an acting coach. They didn’t love me the way they loved him.

“And that’s not a joke. That is my life. It is a job. It would be strange in any other profession, but it was accepted in mine. It happened a couple of times and I continued, “No. I’m not an idiot.'”

Kaluuya, who starred in Jordan Peele’s horror epic “Get Out,” then shared why he believed the producers had invited him to the auditions if they never intended to hire him.

“I don’t know,” he said. “They probably liked the ideas I had and told them [the other actor]. Maybe they fought for me, but the people who made the decisions weren’t in this room, so the auditions were a scam. “

Last month, in a new interview, Stormzy reiterated that Britain still has a major problem with racism, while pointing out that Boris Johnson’s position as prime minister helped make these attitudes possible.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica – with translated quotes about The Guardian – the Stormzy newspaper asked if he still believed Great Britain to be racist.

“Definitely 100%,” he replied, adding that some elements of this racism are still “hidden” in British society.