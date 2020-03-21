Walking Dead player Daniel Newman jumped around the emergency rooms trying to find coronavirus testing equipment despite showing signs. (Instagram)

As many Americans reportedly failed to pass the vital coronavirus test, the latest hit with stricter restraints was the opener of The Walking Dead star, Daniel Newman.

The 38-year-old said Friday on Instagram he is distancing himself from the COVID-19 credentials.

Newman explained that going to the emergency room – where doctors denied him tests under the health department now – opened his eyes that the US was “not ready” for the epidemic.

Thanks for all the stress! I think most #WalkingDead fans have seen me in the emergency room regarding #CoronaVirus. Sorry I didn’t answer and needed some time to do it. Then this is exactly what happened. Of course I was in Australia alone with Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, and thousands of people from all over the world for the Mardi Gras Pride. I was introduced to other patients and started to develop symptoms and then returned to areas where I was introduced to someone in our group who was diagnosed with # Covid19. I spent the whole day calling for any medical attention and everyone at the hospital no one ever passed the exam! I finally found one emergency room that told me my requirements were to enter the emergency. I did all the exams and they told me because I have “few marks” the government won’t let them do my exams! They don’t have enough that they are not ready, even if all my symptoms are the same. They are allowed to “make a lot of repairs, seniors, or people soon in Italy and China”. It cost me $ 9,116 !! and gave me no results. He sent me home with tons of other patients that could cause their illness, just telling us to “put ourselves in touch”. Why has it been about three months since China our country was not ready for exams, masks, hand sanitizer, toilet paper! Why after spending one day alone in stock markets where they have already invested 1.5 trillion in markets, but not the health system after three months! This was not a surprise, this is not planned. We have already passed # H1N1 #SARS so why haven’t we been prepared for a pandemic if this happens every few years !? Everyone please treat each other with kindness and love ❤️! We’re all doing this together. The young are unprotected, tens of thousands of people are dying worldwide. Please be safe, wash your hands, stay 6 feet or more away from people and stay home. I love you guys so much you can catch me here or on Twitter if you need me to talk to you. Love – D

Daniel Newman: Someone in my Mardi Gras group tested positive for coronavirus infection.

In the document, Newman said that several fans of The Walking Dead saw him in emergency rooms after his recent visit to Australia.

The dancers were right there beside Sam Smith’s non-binary singers and Mardi Gras artist Dua Lipa.

“I have been exposed to some patients and developed the disease later in phase (S) I was introduced to one of our group who was diagnosed with Covid19,” Newman wrote.

“I have spent the whole day calling for any medical and medical treatment,” he wrote, adding that no one had ever met the test.

Daniel Newman. (Photos of Tibrina Hobson / Getty)

“Later I found one emergency room that told me my requirements were to enter immediately.

I did all the exams and they told me because I have ‘limitations’ the government won’t let them do my exams!



Many in the United States have described the near-Kafka-esque experience of trying to get COVID-19 testing tools into a healthcare system that experts say is not planning for future approaches to patients that might offend them.

The lack of available testing tools has hampered the efforts of health inspectors and the Trump administration to keep the virus at bay.

As Newman explained: “They are allowed to change large signs, old people, or people soon in Italy and China ‘.

“It cost me $ 9,116! And they didn’t give me any results.”

She was later released from the hospital and sent to her home for sex in case of infection.

The newspaper urged fans and followers to “stay safe, wash your hands, stay away from people and stay home.”