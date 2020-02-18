[Daniel Pierce, former Highland Park mayor, dies at 91]

Daniel M. Pierce, former Highland Park mayor and president of the North Shore Drinking water Reclamation District, died Feb. 13 at 91.

Pierce served as mayor for three conditions, from 1987 to 1995 and then once more from 1999 to 2003. “As the city’s mayor, the problems that ended up most critical to him were parking, infrastructure and preserving the all-natural surroundings and character of the local community,” city officers mentioned.

He led the efforts for the Clavey Highway cloverleaf task to make the intersection of Clary Road and Route 41 safer. His other accomplishments include his work on the Sisters Towns Basis and preserving the previous American Legion building.

Immediately after his previous time period as mayor, Pierce was elected to the North Shore Water Reclamation District in 2004 and served as president for about a 10 years. As president, Pierce was highly regarded for his wit and intelligence and was known to say he dealt “with the effluent and the affluent,” officials reported.

Pierce was born March 31, 1928, in Chicago. His household moved to the North Shore, and he graduated from New Trier High University in Winnetka. He served in the United States Air Pressure Judge Advocate General’s Corps and attended the U.S. Air Drive Command and Employees University through the Korean War.

Immediately after earning levels from Harvard Faculty and Harvard Legislation school, Pierce served in the Illinois Condition Legislature from 1965 to 1985, in which he was chairman of the Dwelling Natural environment Committee.

“He was a mentor, mate, and colleague to all who came to know him. He leaves driving a legacy of group and public assistance accomplishments and will be actually skipped,” officers mentioned.

He is survived by his of spouse of practically 39 several years, Rhoda. Between the two of them they have five sons.

A community memorial provider will be held April 26 at Congregation Makom Solel Lakeside at 1301 Clavey Highway in Highland Park.