Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi return in the fun Miracle Workers: Dark Ages

Miracle Workers is back! The second season of this wonderfully absurd anthology series was only streamed on Stan with the new title Miracle Workers: Dark Ages.

Based on the book What in God’s Name by famous writer Simon Rich, the charming and clever first season was a great success in 2019.

In heaven, the unique comedy at work is Steve Buscemi as the lazy CEO, God, and Daniel Radcliffe as the angry, desk-bound angel.

Now Rich has turned things upside down and planted his noble players deep into the Middle Ages for a new series based on his short story Revolution.

Here are a few reasons why we love it silly …

The period setting

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages is experiencing the same epic return ready to face new challenges as a group of medieval villagers trying to stay positive in times of extreme income inequality, poor health care and widespread ignorance.

The contemporary language, tone, and humor of the show are in direct contrast to the staging, which makes for a wonderfully funny juxtaposition when the characters go through “normal” things in life, like growing up, going to school, getting a job, be bullied. and drinking games … only in the medieval environment.

According to Radcliffe, it’s the best of both worlds.

“We get the costumes and sets from Game of Thrones and the jokes from The Simpsons,” he told TV Insider.

The epic cast

In a show about the absurdity of mankind, the people of Miracle Workers form the core of the story of every season. In a very Monty Python-inspired train, the main cast returns in new roles this season.

Radcliffe no longer plays the gentle angel Craig Bog, but the blissfully ignorant heir to the throne and duck lover Prince Chauncley, while Buscemi receives an extreme downgrading from God to the humble but optimistic caretaker Ed Shitshoveler.

“We loved having Steve and Dan from very different worlds,” Rich told Den of Geek.

“Dan played a very low status character last year and Steve played a very high status character. We thought maybe we would turn it around this year.”

Australian Geraldine Viswanathan returns as Ed’s innovative daughter Alexandra “Al” Shitshoveler and appears to be the only character to question the world around her and its potential.

Karan Soni is back as Lord Vexler, Lolly Adefope plays Maggie and Jon Bass changes from Sam to Al’s brother Mikey.

The season also has some impressive cameos from stars like Peter Serafinowicz (parks and recreation), Greta Lee (Russian doll), Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag) and Fred Armisen (Portlandia).

It is funny to assign

Although philosophical comedy is set in the Middle Ages – also known as between the 5th and 15th centuries – it examines topics that humanity is faced with in every era.

Similar to the first season, topics like kindness, free will and trust in people are the driving force of the Middle Ages. It’s also mainly about looking for your calling in life, despite the pressure of society to follow a given path.

Prince Chauncley is not interested in continuing the legacy of his king’s violence and intoxication, while Al faces a similar dilemma when she questions her father’s decision to join the Shitshoveler family business.

It is a well-known concept that Buscemi refers to.

“When Simon told me about the character, I had to think of my own father, who was a sanitary worker and worked for the city for 30 years,” Buscemi told Den of Geek.

“He was interested in what I was doing as an actor, but wanted me to take all public service tests when I was 18 because he was concerned about my future. He wanted me to do a good job in the public service . So to play a character. ” Who has children and wants the children to come to their shop? I just thought: this is great. I know this guy. “

It is darkly optimistic

As Al notes in the first minute of the first episode, the characters in Dark Ages are experiencing a “particularly dark time in history,” in which things like death, torture, and generally terrible personal hygiene were only part of the business.

Despite the dark theme, however, there is a sense of optimism as we have a chance to feel a little better about our current circumstances when we look back on an even darker time.

Given our current horrors of climate change, the spread of fatal diseases, and political distress and confusion in most countries, it is oddly reassuring to think that other eras of humanity have had it much worse than we have.

According to Rich, immersing yourself in medieval history was a way of reducing the time of your misery in a way that would put our modern problems in perspective.

“I thought maybe I would use this period as a metaphor for problems in today’s society,” said the author, Syfy.com.

“It’s less of a medieval satire, but more of a show today with an inclination.”

Ultimately, the prevailing concept at Miracle Workers is that if we believe in ourselves and support each other, anything is possible.

The new episode of Dark Ages, a multifaceted story about growing up, continues this train of thought and takes us on the path to enlightenment.

The brand new season of Miracle Workers is now only streamed on Stan, with new eps on the same day as the US!

