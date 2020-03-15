Daniel Radcliffe says that “panic” the end of “Harry Potter” has fueled his alcoholism

Daniel Radcliffe said that doubts about life after Harry Potter franchise contributed to its former dependence on alcohol.

The actor, who has struggled with alcoholism for several years, explained that he felt at the time, appearing on BBC Radio 4 with the latest discs on a deserted island.

He said the owner Lauren Laverne: “I think that the first bad if I went out and if I got drunk, I would soon know that there is interest in this, since it is not only drunk guy It.” Oh, Harry Potter drink at the bar. “

Radcliffe said that adygryvanne titular role of “aroused some interest for people, as well as a slightly mocking interest,” adding: “For the people it is in fact ridiculous.”

Daniel Radcliffe starred in the series “Harry Potter”. Credit: Warner Bros. / press

Actor Laverne said that “(his) way to deal with it (was) just to drink more and more drunk, so I’m doing this for many years.”

He continued: “A lot of drinking, what happened at the end of Potter, and later, as it ended, there was panic, a little unsure what to do next – do not have enough comfort in who I stay sober.”

Radcliffe, who has been sober since 2010, praised his family and friends to prepare for the fact that he gave him “enough look at my life,” to help him get through it.

Earlier this week (March 10) Radcliffe was forced to refuse the use of coronavirus, and then became the subject of widespread hoax on Twitter.

Fake BBC News Twitter account claimed that the star tested positive for the virus, which continues to spread throughout the world.

When asked whether the actor has been tested for the virus, a spokesman said BuzzFeed News: “No, not true.”

Fake deceived by Twitter users, borrowing a well-known corporate brand and the corporation share a link to the old page BBC News Alerts.