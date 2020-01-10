Daniel Radcliffe was once chased from a science museum in Spain | Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter, Miriam Margoyles

Loading...

Daniel Radcliffe shared some funny stories during his recent appearance on the Graham Norton Show this week.

The 30-year-old actor found his Harry Potter co-star Miriam margoyles, who played Professor Sprouts in the first and last films.

“There have been many strange moments,” Daniel shared while talking about HP awareness throughout its life. “I have already been kicked out of a science museum in Spain.”

He continued: “It was good because everything was in Spanish and I couldn’t understand anything inside so I was trying to leave anyway.”

This story turned into another, where Daniel was actually mistaken for a homeless person while he was in New York!

“I was in New York recently with my girlfriend and while she was in a store, I was outside with our host dog”, Daniel Explain. “It was very cold, and I had a hoodie, a fleece and then a big coat over it.”

He adds, “Because it was so cold, I knelt down to warm the dog and saw this guy looking at me, then he walked past me, but he came back and gave me five dollars and m said, “Have a coffee” Apparently, I have to shave more often! “

Discover his interview below!

[incorporated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Umfm3Foy9Ls [/ incorporated]

