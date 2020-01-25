Daniel Roman plans to exploit errors in Murodjon Akhmadaliev’s makeup

RINGSIDE 25/01/2020

📷 CARLOS BAEZA

WBA and IBF super bantamweight world champion, Daniel Roman, trained for the media in the City of Angles gym in Los Angeles. Roman defends his titles against the undefeated mandatory challenger of the WBA, Murodjon Akhmadaliev, on the triple-header bill of the stacked World Cup on Thursday, January 30, at the Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, live at DAZN in the USA and at Sky Sports in Great Britain.

Roman, the only world bantamweight champion, has been unbeaten since 2013 and one of the most successful fighters in boxing. Here’s what he and his team had to say about this sensational matchup.

“Murodjon Akhmadaliev hit my teammate Isaac Zarate so I know him very well,” said Roman. “I know that he is a strong boy, an aggressive fighter, he is hungry and he will try to do me as well as possible.”

“He makes a few mistakes, likes to fight with his hands down, not sure if that’s his style, but those are the flaws that I see in him,” Roman continued. “Akhmadaliev may not have the experience of a professional, but he was a great Olympic amateur who won bronze. There are no easy fights at this level. His style and my style will make for a great fight. “

“It was a great training camp as always,” Roman concluded. “We expect Akhmadaliev to do his best and we don’t take it lightly. My shoulder injury is behind me and I feel 100%. This is a fight for the World Cup and we are ready to go. “

“Danny is a real professional, he’s disciplined, he sacrifices, he works hard,” said trainer and manager Eddie Gonzalez. “When I ask him to do something, he goes beyond that. I am very confident that he will beat Murodjon Akhmadaliev. “

“I think Roman is one of the best fighters in boxing time,” said Ken Thompson, CEO of Thompson Boxing Promotions. “He fought all over the world and won world titles. He is the best fighter we have ever had at Thompson Boxing. I expect a spectacular performance from him.”

“I can’t imagine fights where Danny Roman hasn’t shown as much action,” said Alex Camponovo, the matchmaker at Thompson Boxing. “He hasn’t lost many rounds in his career and I expect that he will dominate in this fight.”

Roman’s clash with Akhmadaliev is part of a huge World Cup night in which Demetrius Andrade (28: 0, 17 KO) defends his WBO middleweight title against opponents Luke Keeler (17: 2: 1, 5 KO) and Tevin Farmer (30) -4-1, 6 KOs) defended his IBF World Super Featherweight title against JoJo Diaz (30-1, 15 KOs).

The YouTube sensations Jake Paul and AnEsonGib make their professional debuts against each other. Anthony Sims Jr (20-0 18 KOs) fights for his first pro title against Roamer Alexis Angulo (25-1 22 KOs) and many young player talents are in the form of Movladdin Biyarslanov (5-0 4 KOs), Austin Williams ( 4-0 3 KO), Alexis Espino (4-0 3 KO), Otha Jones III (4-0 1 KO) and Avril in action Mathie (4-0-1 2 KOs).