Daniella Monet opens on her son’s teaching on veganism | Daniella Monet

Daniella Monet is delighted to teach her son Gio on veganism and animal welfare as it grows.

the Victorious The actress – who has been a vegetarian since she was about 5 and now a vegan – was candid in a new interview with Mercy for Animals’s Compassionate Living. Here’s what she had to share:

On his son’s education in veganism and animal welfare: “Nothing makes me more dizzy than imagining him growing up knowing this from birth. Something of having instilled this from childhood seems magic to me. And to be able to give it that … I think it’s going to be really special. All he decides to do in his life is his vocation, and the best I can do is shed some light on the things that seem important to me and tell the truth and somehow watch him run with it. “

If her eating habits changed during pregnancy: “I feel like it was so fluid. The best part about being vegan is that you really have no limitations during pregnancy. Many people find it difficult to give up meat from the south or certain cheeses or fish. I didn’t have to worry about it. “

If pregnancy inspired her feelings of empathy towards animal mothers: “Being pregnant instilled a completely different level of strength in me. I have always been empathetic and generally very compassionate towards animals, but when it comes to mothers – the mother cows – I feel a bond and a force within me to give them a voice that I didn’t even know I had really until I was pregnant myself. “

