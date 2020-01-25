Daniella Monet says “Becoming a mom is like a never-ending bootcamp” | Daniella Monet

Daniella Monet becomes real on mom’s life!

the Victorious The actress opened to fans on Instagram Friday, January 24.

“AM -> PM”, she captioned the two photos below. “I’m not going to coat this, I’m gone. Every piece of me.

becoming a mom is like a bootcamp that never ends, lol. physically, mentally and emotionally, I am tested daily. man, there are so many special moments that i wouldn’t trade for absolutely nothing, but i would be lying if i said it wasnt the hardest and most rewarding job i have ever had. “

“Moms, you are not alone,” she continued. “We are not all sophisticated Instagram families who understand everything. I promise that when it is difficult, I will not pretend that it is not because it is not fair. “

“I’m going to end with this because it literally made me LOL,” she added. “@Gaftonguy just asked me if I need him to pick up anything in Arizona or Hawaii. 💀. “

Daniella Monet and her fiance Andrew Gardner are the parents of their 3 month old son Gio.

READ MORE: Daniella Monet opens on her son’s teaching on veganism

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB