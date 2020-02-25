danielle-jonas-has-a-‘mommy-date’-with-valentina-&-alena-at-the-new-york-toy-reasonable

Danielle Jonas had a relatives evening out with daughters Valentina and Alena!

The trio stepped out for L.O.L. Shock! Lights Blacklight celebration on Monday evening (February 24) during the New York Toy Truthful in New York City.

During the celebration, Valentina and Alena acquired to have their hair and make-up done as well as check out out some new toys.

“The LOL Surprise Lights function was so considerably exciting! The girls obtained to do a bunch of entertaining magnificence stands and they also obtained to participate in with the newest toys! They were being outside of enthusiastic!” Danielle explained.

She added, “Valentina and Alena are obsessed with LOL, it is their most loved toy. Alena received the wintertime chalet for Xmas this previous year and she mentioned it was her desire present.’”

So lovable!

