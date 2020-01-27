Danielle Macdonald breaks down in tears from Australian bush fires at G’Day USA event

Australian bushfires have had devastating consequences for many families, including Australian actress Danielle Macdonald.

During the G’Day USA event in Beverly Hills, the bird boxing star reported the “terrible” experience she had recently had on a trip to New South Wales.

“We were at my cousin’s house in Bateman’s Bay for Christmas and three days later her house burned down,” she told the Daily Telegraph.

“We drove south 13 hours to get out and it was a trip that should have taken three hours.

“But seeing the dead animals in the burned areas we drove through is something I can never overlook. It’s terrible.”

Danielle Macdonald visits G’Day USA 2020. (Getty Images for G’Day USA)

The Sydney-born American has worked in Hollywood with big names like Sandra Bullock, Greta Gerwig and Jennifer Aniston for the past 10 years.

Speaking to Stellar Magazine, the 28-year-old recalled visiting Aniston’s Bel Air mansion before taking on the role of her daughter in Netflix, who hit Dumplin ‘.

“She was just very welcoming, open and warm. I felt very safe and calm around her,” Macdonald told the publication.

MacDonald and Aniston in Dumplin ‘(Netflix)

After Bird Box and Dumplin ‘Macdonald played alongside Toni Collette, Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever in the mini series Unbelievable.

She will soon appear in the French Exit film with Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges.

Australian stars land on the G’Day USA red carpet