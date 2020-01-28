Danielle Panabaker is considering a name change for Arrowverse after the Arrow series finale | Arrow, Danielle Panabaker

Danielle Panabaker think it might be time to change the name of the Arrowverse!

The 32 year old woman The flash The actress recently commented on the possibility of changing the name of the extended universe of DC Comics-inspired programming after the conclusion of The arrow.

“If we call it the Arrowverse, what are we going to call it now? The Flashverse?” Danielle said in a recent TV Guide video.

Although the idea to change the name of the Arrowverse has existed since the announcement of the show’s finale, it seems likely that the name will remain the same, if Stephen amell has nothing to do with it!

“I think this kind of definition, once our show is over, in my opinion, is …Grant (Gustin) as Barry Allen certainly becomes the focal point of the universe and he will do a great job with it. Don’t start calling it Flashverse… keep calling it Arrowverse. But you know, there will always be… it turns out that we are the first ”, Stephen said at an expo last year (via ComicBook.com)

The finale of the Arrow series is broadcast THIS EVENING at 9 p.m. on the CW.



