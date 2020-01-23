Daniil Medvedev and Angelique Kerber advance at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Red dust and rain added Roland Garros to some of the blue spots at the Australian Open, adding another crazy element to the conditions the season’s first major suffered.

The rain on three of the first four days of the tournament has disrupted players and organizers. Less than a week after smoke from bush fires made Melbourne’s air quality one of the worst in the world.

Showers and a weather expert called “dirty rain”, which left damp red dust in some places, forced some public swimming pools to close and turned the Yarra River into a deep, cloudy brown, delayed the game on Thursday on the outdoor courts.

Everything went as usual on the three courtyards with retractable roofs. Fourth Daniil Medvedev needed a medical break for a nosebleed before he defeated Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez 7: 5, 6: 1, 6: 3 and advanced to the third round.

In the next game at Margaret Court Arena, the Australian Open champion of 2016, Angelique Kerber, won 6: 3 and 6: 2 against Priscilla Hon, ending a day that ended with 7: 5-, 7: 5 Victory of Belinda Bencic against the French from 2017 started Open Master Jelena Ostapenko.

In the Rod Laver Arena, Karolina Pliskova, who was second last year, beat Laura Siegemund 6: 3: 6: 3 after the two-time major winner Garbine Muguruza won 6: 3, 3: 6: 6: 3 had Ajla Tomljanovic.

Medvedev, the US Open finalist, led 5-0 in the second set when he called the coach to get the blood out of his nose. He said it happens to him sometimes, that he didn’t worry too much and confirmed that it wasn’t tensions.

“No, no, not at all. If it were, I would bleed every game I play, ”he said with a smile.

Medvedev said the change from outside to inside had helped him against Martinez.

“Yes, of course it changes a lot, even if it was gray when we entered the square. We only played one game on the field, ”he said. “As soon as the roof is closed, everything is different. It is getting hotter and humid inside. The ball goes faster. I think the sound of the ball is even different. So everything is very different.

“Today I think it was in my advantage. Sometimes it can be to your disadvantage. “

Bencic said she was happy to get her match out of the way early.

“I didn’t know the dishes were wet and dirty,” said Bencic. “But it was certainly difficult today. It was sunny at times and then suddenly it was almost raining. Then windy. Yes, you just have to accept it, join in and do your best. “

Melbourne Park staff used high pressure hoses to clean the surfaces of the square. Light rain became heavy and forced the game to be stopped on the outdoor courts until the sun rose in the afternoon. One of the big winners was CiCi Bellis, the 20-year-old Californian who finished 600th after four operations on her arm.

Bellis upset with Karolina Muchova (20). No. 19 Donna Vekic defeated Alize Cornet 6: 4, 6: 2 and Zarina Diyas won 4: 6, 6: 3, 6: 4 against Anna Blinkova.

Ernests Gulbis Aljaz Bedene held back 7: 5, 6: 3 and 6: 2.

The organizers were again forced to postpone the games due to the weather. They postponed seven women’s and six men’s doubles for the first round to Friday.

Richard Carlyon, senior meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.