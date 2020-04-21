Danny DeVito fans go crazy when they trend, telling them to stay home

To view this video, enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to the web

Danny DeVito urged fans to stay in their homes during the coronavirus crisis because it could be particularly deadly for people his age.

The 75-year-old actor shared a video encouraging people not to break the blocking rules by saying, “Hi everyone, this is Danny DeVito, and I wholeheartedly ask all of New York State, stay home.

“I mean everyone. We have this virus, this pandemic. Young people can get it and can pass it on to older people, and then the next thing you know – I am from there.

“So Governor Cuomo asked me to ask you, do us a favor and stay at home, don’t spread the virus.”

‘Thank you. Watch TV, why not? “

While Danny is absolutely right that coronavirus complications are even more deadly for older people or people with medical conditions, the fans got scared when they saw his name.

Danny wants you to stay inside. So stay inside. (Photo: New York Governor’s office)

They wrote on Twitter: “I saw Danny DeVito’s trend and I almost had a heart attack. save our king “and” I saw that Danny DeVito was gaining popularity, and then he realized that it was just because he is amazing as usual. ”

Others added: “Oh my God! I saw Danny DeVito gain popularity and feared the worst !! Fortunately, he is okay and “I ask for one thing … save Danny devito FOR ALL THE COST”

Fortunately, Director Matilda was fine and if there was a reason to stay home in the midst of a deadly pandemic, we make sure that we are all also protecting Danny DeVito.

To date, over 2.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported worldwide, and over 171,000 deaths due to Covid-19.

Older people and people with underlying diseases are most at risk of complications from the virus, but this can affect everyone, and people do not always show infectious symptoms, so everyone was instructed to use social distance measures.

