[danny-ings-scores-once-again-but-his-freak-error-prices-southampton-as-they-reduce-to-burnley]

Burnley climbed to in just 7 points of the Premier League’s top-4 with a hard-fought 2-one victory around Southampton at a blustery St Mary’s.

In was a freakish start in freak weather conditions on the south coastline, as Burnley opened the scoring in weird scenes – Ashley Westwood acquiring the web straight from a corner just after an outstanding blunder from Danny Ings on the entrance submit.

AFP or licensors Ben Mee celebrates Burnley’s initial intention, following he turned in Ashley Westwood’s cross. The goal was Westwood’s, although, as it experienced now crossed the line

Their lead last just 16 minutes, nevertheless, as Ings built amends for his mistake by thumping Saints level with a amazing strike from the edge of the space in opposition to his former club.

Southampton appeared the a lot more likely to score and virtually went in entrance when Jack Stephens’ header strike the bar just right before the break.

But it was Burnley who took the guide once more in the 2nd-fifty percent with a amazing strike from substitute Matej Vydra – his initially goal in about a year.

Southampton did not give up, while, and the hosts experienced a penalty attraction turned down by VAR following a cross appeared to hit Burnley defender Ben Mee on the arm.

But in the stop Ings’ early mistake expense Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side as they endured their third defeat in four league video games.

The gamers battled as a result of horrible disorders at St Mary’s, as the wind and rain of Storm Dennis descended. It was so blustery that even the floodlights had been shaking on the roof of St Mary’s.

And the weather appeared to participate in a portion in Burnley’s freak opening intention inside the initially two minutes of participate in.

Getty Pictures – Getty Danny Ings was at fault for Burnley’s early opening aim towards Southampton

Westwood swung an early corner into the box and Ings, who was marking the entrance article, inexplicably allow the ball go, imagining it was heading straight out of engage in.

But the wind may well have fooled the striker, or he just totally misread the flight of the ball, as it as a substitute dipped below his human body and in excess of the line, with goalkeeper Alex McCarthy rendered helpless.

Mee wheeled away in celebration following he poked the ball in the net to make guaranteed, but it had previously crossed the line from Westwood’s work as Southampton gamers, admirers and supervisor Hasenhuttl had been all left shocked.

Burnley’s guide didn’t final prolonged as Ings – who else? – restored parity.

The in-kind striker has scored 46.9% of Southampton’s Premier League objectives this year – the optimum proportion of any participant in the top rated flight – and his assurance confirmed as he turned on the place to curl the ball into the bottom corner from outside the box for his 15th of the period.

Getty Images – Getty Danny Ings scored the equaliser for Southampton right after his earlier blunder

Both of those groups had been compelled into changes in the to start with-fifty percent, with Burnley frontman Chris Wooden and Saints winger Sofiane Boufal each finding up injures on the sodden turf.

The rain picked up for the duration of 50 %-time and the situations seriously were being treacherous when the gamers arrived back again out, but Dyche’s choice of sub paid off as Vydra gave the absent enthusiasts a thing to celebrate on the hour mark.

The forward did brilliantly to chest down Jeff Hendrick’s ball ahead, ahead of taking another deft touch to beat his guy and smashing the ball into the top corner.

It was only his next league goal for Burnley and his first for 17 months.

AFP or licensors Matej Vydra celebrates his winner with Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, who also experienced an fantastic video game

Saints have been pissed off right after dominating the opening 50 %, and though Burnley were the much better team all round immediately after the crack the hosts held pushing for an additional equaliser.

Stuart Armstrong lashed two chances in excess of the bar and Clarets goalkeeper Pope confirmed why lots of are tipping him to be England’s No.one for the Euros with a excellent fingertip save to deny Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Dyche’s men also experienced to survive a late VAR test, but Mee was adjudged not to have intentionally managed in the penalty space, as they held on to secure their third get in four online games.

Hasenhuttl, in the meantime, will be left with plenty to feel about after Southampton’s 3rd defeat on the trot in all competitions.