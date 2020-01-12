Danny Ings, the ace from Southampton, tipped over for use in England. Harry Kane was injured and Jamie Vardy retired

Loading...

Ex-Irish international Tony Cascarino believes Danny Ings should have made an appearance in England if he started in March.

The Southampton striker fired his team in the Premier League this season, helping them defeat Leicester’s high achievers on Saturday.

Getty Images – Getty

Danny Ings celebrates Southampton’s win over Leicester

In his victorious performance, he shot the Foxes nine times, which was impressive this season given their solid defenses.

He also hit the crossbar twice, but eventually scored after 81 minutes to present Saint’s victory.

It was Ings 14th campaign Premier League goal while he won two more in the Carabao Cup.

And after English captain Harry Kane has been injured and top English scorer Jamie Vardy has retired, many are wondering whether Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate should now turn to the ex-Liverpool and Burnley man.

Cascarino said of the Weekend Sports Breakfast: “One player who is absolutely in the shape of his career and probably the most in-form player in the Premier League is Danny Ings.

“When you see him yesterday, you think he’s so ready to call that he really is.”

Getty Images – Getty

Danny Ings fights for the ball

LATEST

Live news from the arsenal: Upamecano kidnapped, Mustafi has to go, and more

latest

Man United News live: Pogba could go to Inter in the barter business, Fernandes at the latest

LATEST

Liverpool’s news live: Klopp criticizes Robertson, legend ‘mocks’ Jose Mourinho

PATT

Cardiff and Swansea play a frenetic tie while Brewster makes Swan’s debut

Hey Jew

Manchester United offers £ 12.5 million to the 16-year-old championship prodigy

latest

Broadcast news live: Fernandes against United, West Ham against Fellaini, Eriksen at the latest

CHRIS AUS

Farewell? Tottenham Star hands his shirt to young fan when he seems to be waving goodbye

Tan the man

Tottenham Starlet versus Man United’s former defender after impressive debut

evaluated and planned

Each Premier League club’s transfers in January 2019 were rated at a 12-month relay

candidate

Could these five stars dominate football in the next decade?

“There are players out of the blue and Danny has done enough to play in England because Jamie Vardy chooses not to be there anymore. He’s working on his club career.”

“I think he’s absolutely ready for Gareth [Southgate] to call him.

“Is it a big surprise to choose Danny Ings? I would answer no.

AFP or licensor

Danny Ings was congratulated on another goal by his teammates from Southampton

“He is 27 years old, has scored goals and has had 10 in his last 11 Premier League games.

“Yesterday against Leicester we hit him twice on the crossbar and scored a goal. With the experience of Jonny Evans, he was a threat to all matches against a very good defender in Leicester.

“I think Danny Ings definitely deserved a chance and that could be the one where he [Gareth Southgate] can just say he deserves and what he did.”