Danny Roman calls for an immediate rematch with Murodjon Akhmadaliev

RINGSIDE 07/02/2020

Mul Ed Mulholland

A week ago, Daniel “The Baby Face Assassin” Roman (27-3-1, 10 KOs) at Meridian Island Gardens Arena in Miami, Florida, bravely gave up his two super bantamweight word titles (WBA / IBF) while doing one lost hard-fought split decision against Murodjon Akhmadaliev (8-0, 6 KOs). Roman showed his true strength in the defeat and is now fighting vehemently for an immediate rematch.

“It was a close fight and I take Akhmadaliev’s hat off because he’s a true warrior,” said Roman, who is promoted by Thompson Boxing Promotions and Matchroom Boxing.

“I want a rematch because I think I won the fight. I think I deserved this opportunity because I left everything in the ring. I know Akhmadaliev has a champion’s heart and I think he wants to see me again to settle the bill between us. “

“Daniel Roman is the embodiment of how a prize winner should wear himself inside and outside the ring,” said Roman’s manager and trainer Eddie Gonzalez. “The fight was a separate decision and if someone deserves another shot, it’s Daniel.”

“We are in the process of requesting a rematch, and we hope that the WBA and IBF recognize that Danny is doing boxing well,” said Alex Camponovo, vice president and matchmaker of Thompson Boxing.

“The fight was razor-sharp and I personally think Danny pushed it out. Now we have to wait and trust that Daniel Roman will get the rematch he is looking for and deserves. “

“There are moments like this when a true champion shows his heart by working his way up again,” Roman concluded.

“I have no doubt that I will be world champion again if this opportunity presents itself. My promoters and the management team are the best, I know that they will do it. I will do everything I can to mine To win world championship titles. “