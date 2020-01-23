Danny Roman speaks imperatively, eyes Rey Vargas or Emanuel Navarette unit

RINGSIDE 23/01/2020

📷 CARLOS BAEZA

Daniel Roman revealed in the latest installment of “Born Fighter” that belief and meditation are key to his success as he prepares to win his WBA and IBF Super Bantamweight World Championship titles against Murodjon Akhmadaliev on January 30th in the Meridian Defend at Island Gardens in Miami, live at DAZN in the US and Sky Sports in the UK.

Roman (27-2-1 10 KOs) is defending his titles for the first time after putting the IBF crown on his home turf in Los Angeles against Irishman TJ Doheny in his WBA jersey.

The “Baby Faced Assassin” was scheduled to take on his WBA player Akhmadaliev (7-0 6 KOs) in New York in September, but Roman was forced out of the fight because of a shoulder injury when his nearly ten-year injury was first interrupted as a stint Professional.

Roman had been accused of having mastered the impressive Uzbek Olympic man’s challenge with the bronze medal, but the champion has despised these claims and has stated that he will be stronger after his release and will target the remaining belts after the Miami win.

“I read a lot in the Bible and try to be in the church most days when there is worship,” said Roman. “If it’s not boxing or family, I’m in church.

“I try to apply the Bible to everything in my life and meditate on what I read. It helped cancel the last fight. It hurt my pride because I wanted to fight, but you cannot fight if you are hurt, you cannot allow all the hard work to be wasted. I meditated and the right decision was made. I have good people around me who take care of me and everything happens for a reason.

“It was my first time canceling a fight because of an injury. It has never happened to me before, so it was really tough.” My mind was supposed to fight in September, but it had to be canceled, so all I had to do was try to recover, even though I was only thinking about boxing at the time. I feel great now and I’m ready for the challenge.

“Everyone who gets into the ring is brave, but you can’t fight with 60 or 70 percent. There is no race here, it is mandatory for my WBA title and I am ready to defend the belts. We don’t just give up, we are here to stay and we are ready to conquer the rest of the belts.

“Hopefully everything will work out great and we beat Akhmadaliev. I called Rey Vargas and he also challenged me. If it doesn’t happen to him, we can fight Emanuel Navarette. Hopefully Rey and I both win and we can do it. I’m not the type of fighter who disregards someone.

“I don’t box to get rich or famous, I do it because it’s something I love. I want children to see me and see that nothing prevents you from doing what you want to make your dreams come true. “

Roman’s clash with Akhmadaliev is part of a huge World Cup night in which Demetrius Andrade (28: 0, 17 KO) defends his WBO middleweight title against opponents Luke Keeler (17: 2: 1, 5 KO) and Tevin Farmer (30) -4-1, 6 KOs) defended his IBF World Super Featherweight title against JoJo Diaz (30-1, 15 KOs).

The YouTube sensations Jake Paul and AnEsonGib make their professional debuts against each other. Anthony Sims Jr (20-0 18 KOs) fights for his first pro title against Roamer Alexis Angulo (25-1 22 KOs) and many young player talents are in the form of Movladdin Biyarslanov (5-0 4 KOs), Austin Williams ( 4-0 3 KO), Alexis Espino (4-0 3 KO), Otha Jones III (4-0 1 KO) and Avril in action Mathie (4-0-1 2 KOs).

Roman is the youngest fighter in the second season of “Born Fighter” after Daniel Jacobs, Devin Haney, Billy Joe Saunders and Michael Hunter, while the second series after eleven episodes from the UK and Ireland focuses on the stable of Matchroom Boxing USA with Katie Taylor, Luke Campbell, Dillian Whyte, Joshua Buatsi and more.

The series is moderated by Lauren Gardner, who is known to sports fans in America as the host of DAZN’s nightly live baseball program “ChangeUp” and as a reporter for DAZN’s coverage of boxing. Born in Colorado, she has worked with CBS Sports, AT&T SportsNet, Fox Sports Ohio, MTV2, MLB / NHL Network and ESPN, where she reported on NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, college football, college basketball and two Super Bowls. The American series of “Born Fighter” will also be shown 24 hours after the premiere on the YouTube channel of Matchroom Boxing on DAZN.