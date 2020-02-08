Danny Rose criticizes Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho for not having “the same opportunities as everyone else” after moving to Newcastle

Danny Rose has accused Jose Mourinho of not giving him the same chance as other Tottenham players.

The full-back joined Newcastle in January after finding limited opportunities under the Spurs boss.

The 29-year-old completed 16 missions before Mourinho was hired on November 20, but only made five after he arrived.

Danny Rose only played five times under Jose Mourinho

“I don’t think I had as many chances as everyone else in the backline,” the left-back told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I wanted to play for him.

“I knew that after a month [after Mourinho joined] I would never play again. It was difficult to train because I knew I would not be playing.

“It didn’t work, but with respect for him and what he does in the club. He took over Chelsea 12 points behind [now in fourth place] and now there are four.

“I have to be honest, I thought I would keep playing.”

Jose Mourinho was appointed by Tottenham on November 20

Rose was excluded from her pre-season tour of Asia because it looked like he was going somewhere else, but he reaffirmed his commitment to getting his contract with Tottenham done.

He left Newcastle hoping to get a place on Gareth Southgate’s England team for Euro 2020.

He added: “I was given the chance to play week after week. I want to play football again – with the summer euros I want to sit in the window.

“If I go to Newcastle and you are fine, you may think that I will be expected to do so. But if I do not do it well, you may think that Tottenham was right to let me go.

“I travel a lot in this area, but I am confident that I will do it and I know that I will do it well.”