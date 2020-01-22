Danny Rose’s time at Tottenham is coming to an end

words of wisdom by Jose Mourinho for Tottenham defender Danny Rose during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London on Saturday January 11, 2020. (Photo by Jon Bromley / MI News / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Alignment planned for Juventus against Roma: Bentancur resumes its starting place in Coppa Italia by John Vaccaro

Tottenham may not be selling Danny Rose this month, but it’s clear that Jose Mourinho doesn’t believe he has a long-term future with the Spurs.

Not so long ago, Danny Rose could comfortably be considered the best left-back in England. unfortunately, those days quickly disappeared for the 29-year-old defender. His career at Tottenham seems to be almost over after a few stressful days under the new boss Jose Mourinho.

According to the Daily Mail, Mourinho insists that he has no problem with Rose. This response comes after a number of reports claiming that the two stubborn men had a heated exchange during a training session at Hotspur Way. Mourinho claims it was a misunderstanding regarding the health of Rose’s back.

Even if you are inclined to believe Mourinho’s explanation of the events, it is still evident that Rose is heading towards Tottenham. The manager’s decision to play Japhet Tanganga out of position in the back left in front of Rose against Watford clearly shows that Mourinho is ready to move on to other options.

In all honesty, it’s been a while since Rose really played a good football game with the Spurs. He is a cult hero for some of the club’s supporters because of his outspoken words against Daniel Levy many years ago. On the other hand, it should be emphasized that Rose has not played anything close to her best football since these divisive comments.

Now the best option for the former England international seems to be to settle in a Premier League club with lower expectations. Newcastle was linked to a loan move for him this month. Right now, Tottenham is resisting a permanent movement. The club’s position could soften as the transfer deadline approaches.

Next: Tottenham Must Beat Aston Villa For Services Of Veteran Striker

No matter what will happen with Rose over the next few weeks, it is clear that his time as a key player at Tottenham is over. Its future is clearly located elsewhere than in the Spurs.