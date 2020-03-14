% MINIFYHTML3ffed4a1eddd375a43b426a93838641711%

Danny Trevathan will not put him on the open market after the Chicago Bears signed the linebacker for a three-year contract extension.

The Bears have confirmed that Trevathan, 29, has signed new terms to a $ 21.75 million deal, with $ 14 million guaranteed.

Originally drafted by the Denver Broncos, with whom he won the Super Bowl, as a sixth-round pick in 2012, he has spent the past four years in predicago.

“Coming back Danny is a new prime signing for us,” Bears general manager Ryan Pace said.

“Not only is he a great striker on the inside and a great leader on our team, he is a big part of our culture. We are proud to have him on contract at Beritanico for three more seasons.”

Trevathan added: “You never know what’s going to happen in free agency, but luckily they brought me a good deal and took care of me.”

“I feel like it’s something special when you have people behind you. It makes you want to work hard for the common goal, which means doing it in the Super Bowl. My work here is not over.”

Elsewhere, the New Patriots in England agreed to a two-year extension with special teams star Matthew Slater, who made his third Pro Bowl last year.

Deals are on the rise in frequency as NFL teams complete their plans before free agency begins March 18.