Danske Bank Fine may be low in the US

Fines for a competitive banking institution Danske Bank could be much lower than expected in the US, as the institute doesn’t have a banking license in the country, according to a Reuters report.

Danske Bank has been involved in a high-profile money laundering scandal, but the fine for money laundering in the United States is likely to be much lower than expected, Reuters said.

“Everyone is talking about this huge fine in the United States. I don’t see it, ”said the source.

Both the Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission are investigating Danske Bank. The potential fine has worried investors as fines for US banks have been very high in the past.

Danske shares were almost halved due to the scandal and investigation. The company’s shares rose 5.5 percent in early trading on Friday (January 31). However, this may have been a delayed response to the report released this week.

“I think this is the first time that we have seen a current article that legal experts are saying so,” said Anders Haulund Vollesen, an analyst at Jyske Bank.

In December, it was reported that Danske Bank had been sued by an estimated 60 investors for the issue. In fact, it is the third lawsuit in the matter, and the plaintiffs are demanding 1.5 billion crowns ($ 224 million). Previous lawsuits affect 232 pension funds, and another petition demands $ 800 million. Danske said it would fight the suits.

“We will defend ourselves against the demands and deal with every development in cooperation with the bank’s lawyers,” said Danske.

A lawsuit was filed with the Copenhagen District Court, which was filed by the Danish law firm Nemeth Sigetty.

Investors include insurance companies, pension funds and asset managers from different countries. They are represented by the International Securities Associations and Foundations Management Company for Damaged Danske Investors (ISAF-Danske).

