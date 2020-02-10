DAP rape trial against Paul Yong postponed again, appeal court decision pending | Malaysia

Perak DAP MP Paul Yong will arrive at the High Court in Ipoh on November 26, 2019. – Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, February 10 – Rape case against DAP MP Paul Yong has been postponed again after the defense team’s appeal to the Supreme Court hearing is heard today at the Putrajaya Court of Appeals.

The session judge Norashima Khalid allowed the proceedings to be adjourned until the court of appeal decides whether the proceedings should continue before the session court or be transferred to the high court.

“The trial date will be maintained based on the decision or further instruction from the Court of Appeals,” she said.

She then set February 11th (tomorrow) to be mentioned.

The process was initially scheduled from February 10th to 15th.

Yong’s lawyer Farhan Sapian said when he met the court that he would wait for the decision or instructions from the chambers of the Court of Appeals.

“The decision could be made today or there could be further instructions from the Court of Appeal. This will be announced here at the session court tomorrow (if mentioned).

“If the appeal is rejected, the process will continue as usual tomorrow. However, if the appeal is upheld, the court will advise when the case will go to the high court, ”he said.

“The date of the trial may change depending on the court’s instructions,” he added.

Meanwhile, deputy prosecutor Azhar Mokhtar said he would be ready with his 15 witnesses, including the victim, should the appeals court reject the defense team’s request.

“The process should continue as planned tomorrow if the court rejects the application. We don’t want to keep the victim here too long. It’s been over five months, ”he said.

On November 13, the defense team filed an application under Section 417 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to transfer the case from the hearing to the high court.

The team headed by Datuk Rajpal Singh, who had the case, was due to be tried in the High Court because of various legal issues, particularly those under the Witness Protection Act 2009.

However, on November 26, the High Court dismissed Yong’s motion to have his rape case transferred to the session court and asked her to appeal to the appeals court.

On August 23, the Executive Council responsible for housing, local government, public transportation, non-Islamic affairs and new villages filed a charge of raping the Indonesian at 52, Desa Meru 2, Meru Desa Park, Meru Raya here on July 7 between 8:15 p.m. and 9.15 p.m.