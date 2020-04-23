‘Dapur It’am’ to exchange iftar gatherings, states Zulkifli | Malaysia

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad speaks at the Tuanku Mizan Mosque in Putrajaya March 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, April 23 — Dapur It’am (It’am Kitchen), a thought of cooking in mosques in advance of distributing the foodstuff to unique groups, will be practised in the Federal Territories to switch iftar (breaking of rapid) gatherings as part of initiatives to control Covid-19 and to abide with motion regulate get (MCO) directives.

Minister at the Primary Minister Section (Spiritual Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri stated the RM2.16 million programme would gain practically 3 million citizens of the Federal Territories throughout this Ramadan.

“This would be the new regular to the normal breaking of rapidly amid massive teams. The government needs to build a sense of bonding by means of this programme,” he stated for the duration of a special press meeting in conjunction with Ramadan, in this article, nowadays.

Zulkifli described that the food stuff will be cooked at 72 discovered mosques and surau ahead of becoming dispensed to suitable recipients.

“Mosques are closed thanks to the MCO, nonetheless, six persons would do the cooking (at each mosque or surau) whilst donning deal with masks, gloves and employing hand sanitisers moreover practising social distancing.

“After Asar prayer when the food items is completely ready, they will be dispersed with enable from the Kuala Lumpur Metropolis Hall (DBKL) to community citizens, and recipients do not have to queue,” he claimed.

He explained recipients would consist of asnaf (tithe recipients), the homeless and low-cash flow team (B40), involving a RM1,000 every day allocation for every single mosque, which stands to benefit some 25,200 households.

Responding to a question relating to the principle of almsgiving and charity this Ramadan, which falls all through the MCO, Zulkifli stated the deed can nevertheless be carried out on-line.

“Almsgiving is highly inspired in Ramadan, in which the rewards are doubled, not only to Muslims but to all members of modern society as perfectly.

“As these, the deed could be done by using on-line throughout the MCO, like utilizing GrabFood to fork out for the food items and to deliver the recipients’ handle to the rider, this is 1 of the methods to solve the trouble pertaining to almsgiving this Ramadan,” he added. — Bernama