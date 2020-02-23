daredevil-‘mad’-mike-hughes-dies-after-do-it-yourself-rocket-start-ends-in-crash

BARSTOW, Calif. — A self-styled daredevil died Saturday immediately after a rocket in which he released himself crashed into the ground, a colleague and a witness stated.

“Mad” Mike Hughes died immediately after the do-it-yourself rocket crashed on personal house in the vicinity of Barstow about one: 52 p.m. in the vicinity of Freeway 247, the Each day Press of Victorville documented.

Waldo Stakes, a colleague who was at the rocket start, mentioned Hughes, 64, was killed.

“It was unsuccessful, and he passed absent,” Stakes informed The Associated Push. He declined further more comment.

Justin Chapman, a freelance journalist, explained to the AP that he and his spouse witnessed the crash.

The rocket appeared to rub against the launch equipment, which could have torn the parachutes attached to it, Chapman said.

The rocket arrived straight down into the ground, Chapman claimed.

In accordance to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Division statement, deputies had been termed to the function.

“A person was pronounced deceased immediately after the rocket crashed in the open desert throughout a rocket launch event,” the statement mentioned. The sheriff’s section did not recognize the person who died.

In March 2018, Hughes, who thought the Earth is flat, propelled himself about 1,875 ft into the air ahead of a hard landing in the Mojave Desert.

“My story truly is outstanding,” Hughes told the AP at the time. “It truly is received a bunch of tale strains – the garage-crafted matter. I’m an more mature man. It’s out in the center of nowhere, additionally the Flat Earth. The dilemma is it delivers out all the nuts also, individuals questioning anything. It truly is the draw back of all this.”