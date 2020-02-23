[daredevil-‘mad’-mike-hughes-dies-right-after-homemade-rocket-start-finishes-in-crash-in-the-vicinity-of-barstow]

BARSTOW, Calif. — Self-styled daredevil “Mad” Mike Hughes died Saturday right after a handmade rocket in which he launched himself crashed into the floor near Barstow, his publicist confirmed. He was 64.

Hughes died after the rocket crashed on non-public house about 1: 52 p.m. in the vicinity of Freeway 247, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Section, which documented that a guy died through a rocket start party. The sheriff’s section did not discover the person who died.

“It was unsuccessful, and he passed absent,” Waldo Stakes, a colleague who was at the rocket launch, explained to The Connected Push. He declined further comment.

Justin Chapman, a freelance journalist, told the AP that he and his spouse witnessed the crash.

The rocket appeared to rub from the launch equipment, which could possibly have torn the parachutes hooked up to it, Chapman mentioned.

The rocket came straight down into the floor, Chapman claimed.

The rocket launch was supposed to be 1 of a few showcased in a new Science Channel series, “Handmade Astronauts,” which would chronicle the story of self-financed groups “in their cosmic quest to investigate the remaining frontier on confined budgets.” The steam run rocket was meant to start Hughes 62 miles into the air, clearing the Karman Line, the border between’s Earth’s environment and outer house.

The network produced a assertion, which reads in aspect: “Our feelings and prayers go out to his family and pals in the course of this tough time. It was constantly his desire to do this launch, and Science Channel was there to chronicle his journey.”

In March 2018, Hughes propelled himself about 1,875 toes into the air ahead of a difficult landing in the Mojave Desert.

“My tale actually is extraordinary,” Hughes instructed the AP at the time. “It is really received a bunch of story lines – the garage-built issue. I’m an older guy. It is really out in the center of nowhere, in addition the Flat Earth. The difficulty is it brings out all the nuts also, persons questioning everything. It truly is the downside of all this.”

Even though Hughes was widely regarded as anyone who considered the Earth is flat, his publicist Darren Shuster claimed it was a publicity stunt that “just turned a single of our most thriving campaigns in excess of the last 17 decades functioning collectively… He did not believe that the world was flat.”

The Affiliated Push contributed to this report.