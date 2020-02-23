[Daredevil’s Hughes Mike Mad Mike ’dies throughout the endeavor to start a handmade rocket – Up Information Info Los Angeles]

BARSTOW (CBSLA) – The nicely-identified daredevil Michael “Mad Mike,quot Hughes died Saturday for the duration of an attempt to launch a do-it-yourself rocket, in accordance to Science Channel.

MARCH 24, 2018: “Mad Mike,quot Hughes introduced himself into the sky in a steam rocket he created, to verify his concept that the Earth is formed like a Frisbee.

(Credit rating: Up News Information News)

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike Hughes’ loved ones and pals throughout this tough time. It was constantly his desire to make this release, and Science Channel was there to chronicle his journey,” Science Channel explained in a assertion shared on Twitter .

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Place of work mentioned they ended up called to a rocket launch occasion on private house near Freeway 247 in Barstow just in advance of two p.m. Saturday. The victim was pronounced useless at the scene just after the rocket crashed in the open desert. Health-related aid was organized for launch and was immediately on the scene.

In accordance to Discovery Channel, Hughes planned to start himself 5,000 toes in the air on a home made rocket for the new Science Channel series “Homemade Astronauts.”

A coroner has not however created a optimistic identification of the sufferer. A demise investigation is getting done to determine what transpired.