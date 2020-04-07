Dark Before the Dawn: Cramer “Mad Money” Summary (Tuesday 4/7/20)

Investors must remain skeptical of major market rallies, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money onlookers Tuesday. Many investors put their hopes on a rapid V-shaped recovery of the coronavirus pandemic, but Cramer said frankly: “It won’t happen.”

Today we have seen some as a semblance of normalcy, since Major League Baseball has outlined its plans for still having a baseball season, only without fans in the stands. But Cramer has warned that although baseball is returning to normal, our economy still has a long way to go.

Cramer said that we simply cannot go back to normal until we have an effective way to treat COVID-19. Also, we can’t be normal until we stop spreading the disease. Apparently, social distancing is working to flatten the curve, but put people back on the street and we will go back to where we started.

The best we can hope for is a slower U-shaped recovery, Cramer told viewers, as it will take months for treatments and vaccines to become available to beat COVID-19.

