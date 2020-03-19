Dark money groups spending millions to politicize coronavirus

Millions of Americans across the country are adjusting their lives day to day to better cope with the economic, social and political impacts of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, as a dark money network simultaneously works overtime to politicize yet. plus the crisis.

A Democrat-aligned Super PAC announced Tuesday it will spend $ 5 million on negative ads targeting President Trump’s response to the coronavirus.

“The Pacronym campaign, a political action committee affiliated with the non-profit Acronym, represents the first major pivot to coronavirus-related advertising in less than 250 days of election,” Washington reported on Tuesday. Post.

The acronym is owned by technology company Shadow, Inc., which was responsible for developing the infamous application used in Iowa’s chaotic caucuses. In particular, the firm’s founder and CEO, Tara McGowan, “worked for the Barack Obama campaign in 2012 and previously served as digital director of NextGen America, a progressive organization founded by presidential candidate Tom Steyer.” point to RealClearPolitics.

The acronym is funded by the New Venture Fund of the liberal moral money group, which is “part of a larger group called Arabella Advisors that provides philanthropic guidance and manages four non-profits,” according to the watchdog group. of non-partisan American ethics for the Public Trust. They also include the Fund Thirteen and Thirty, the Settlement Fund and the Hopewell Fund.

The financial web, however, goes far beyond these connections. The American Bridge political group, founded by David Brock, a close ally of Clintons and founder of Media Matters for America, is also involved in general efforts to spread misinformation on President Trump’s response to the coronavirus and to further politicize the crisis.

“The American Bridge non-profit network received funding in 2018 from the New Venture Fund, as well as another Arabella group called the Sixteen Thirty Fund,” according to U.S. citizens.

The Post emphasizes that American Bridge has published political ads on Trump’s response to the crisis in key moving states (Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania). According to the message, the group said more would come, including an ad focusing on “Trump’s incompetence”, including “clips of Trump himself nailing the crisis”.

“It is our job to hold Donald Trump accountable and we have no plans to rescind, especially with specialized attention to economic issues as we have done so far,” said United States President Bradley Beychok.

He added that the group “is not going to give (Trump) a pass to weaken the government’s response to this pandemic.”

Adam Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general and outspoken advisor to Americans for Public Trust, blew through the dark money efforts of progressive groups to instill fear in the middle of the pandemic for “cheap political points”. He said:

No one should use the fear of the people on Coronavirus to score cheap political points. But while most Americans are coming together to deal with this crisis, left-wing dark-money groups led by Arabella Advisors and David Brock are playing Rahm Emanuel’s old playbook: “We never let go. the crisis is waste. “

These dark money groups have tossed millions of dollars in attacking announcements against President Trump and the Republicans, echoing the efforts of the Chinese communist government to spread dissent and crisis.

Arabella and Brock should be ashamed of themselves, “he added.” U.S. life is more important than cheap political success.

In particular, according to the fund fund, according to Politico’s initial reports, it was reported that the non-profit Fund Sixteen Thirty Funds spent “$ 141 million on more than 100 left causes during the middle election year. period. “

Americans for Public Trust add:

The Sixteen Thirty Funds has been linked to additional expenses for Protect Our Care coronavirus-related advertising. Protect Our Care is a trademark of the Sixteen Thirty Fund, structured as a branch of the largest non-profit sector.

Establishment media has also been involved in promoting false stories about the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic. Perhaps one of the most prominent narratives, promoted by countless celebrities, is the fake news that President Trump dismissed as the “trick”.

The narrative came to life after Trump’s MAGA rally in Charleston, South Carolina, where he told a multitude of enthusiastic supporters that Democrats “were politicizing the coronavirus.” He suggested that his desire to blame him, not the virus itself, was the “new uproar.”

Trump said:

One of my people approached me and said, “Mr. President, they tried to beat you in Russia, Russia, Russia. That didn’t work too well. They couldn’t. They tried the hook on residence that was in perfect conversation, they tried anything, they tried again and again, they’ve done it since you came in. Everything is turning around, they are losing everything, they are turning around, think about it, and this is theirs new delusion. “

“No, deception referring to the actions they take to try to do something with someone,” Trump said after the false narrative took off. “This is just a continuation of the hitch, whether it’s the hitch of residence or the longing for Russia, Russia, Russia. That’s what I’m talking about.”

Trump’s critics are also trying to reduce the narrative that Trump’s decision to refer to the virus as a “Chinese virus” is, in itself, racist. Reporters asked Trump about the use of the term during Tuesday and Wednesday coronavirus press briefings. Trump has always defended the use of the phrase.

“Why do you keep calling this Chinese virus?”, ABC News reporter Cecilia Vega asked on Wednesday. “Why do you keep using this?”

“Many people say he is racist,” he said.

“It’s not racist at all. No, it’s from China that’s why I want to be accurate,” Trump said.

Trump’s failed political advocate Hillary Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) have sought to describe the description as racist and deranged, fostering political divide in the middle of the pandemic. This narrative is relatively recent, as various establishments using the same terminological progressives now find themselves problematic: “Chinese virus”, “Chinese coronavirus”, and “Wuhan virus” – several times in a few weeks.

Trump has since declared a national emergency and has provided the American people with continuous updates, along with their coronavirus working group, on the administration’s continued response to the virus.

The White House introduced the “phase 3” of its economic proposal, which includes payments issued directly to the American people.

As Breitbart News detailed:

The plan provides for payments to be distributed to individuals on April 6 and May 18, according to a Treasury Department note obtained by the Washington Post’s Heather Long.

The payouts would be split across revenue, which supposedly falls for the highest earning. The plan provides for payments to be made to “individual taxpayers,” likely an indication that the government would use tax censuses and the internal revenue service to distribute money and determine which Americans are eligible for.

The note also says that the payments would be linked to family size, addressing the concerns of some pro-family advocates who said that a program that paid a flat fee to homes or taxpayers would penalize large families. The U.S. tax code generally allows taxpayers to drop most of their income to help each dependent family member home.

The note also describes a $ 300 million plan to help small businesses and their employees through a business interruption loan program. These loans would be made by financial institutions and supported by the federal government for amounts of up to 100% of the 6-week payroll, with a plan of $ 80,000 annually per salary.

Trump stated on Wednesday that he would invoke the Defense Production Act, which “allows the President to expand the supply of American industry resources to support the fight against the Chinese coronavirus.”

He also urged young people to heed the warnings of public health officials and to maintain social distancing practice as an effort to curb the impact of the virus on their local communities.

Whatever your administration’s proposals, actions, and ongoing updates, the progressive web of dark money seems to be working to undermine your administration’s efforts and, as a result, the confidence of the American people.