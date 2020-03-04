Dark Songs Times (Myrkir Músíkdagar), Iceland – competition overview

Darkish New music Days (Myrkir Músíkdagar)

Reykjavik, Iceland

26 January to four February 2020

Reykjavík’s Darkish Tunes Days midwinter competition has now been a mainstay of the world’s modern day tunes circuit for 40 decades. But it feels particularly resurgent in 2020, as area hero and earlier contributor Hildur Guðnadóttir brings home a pile of significant film and Television set awards.

Reykjavík’s midwinter modern day tunes competition Darkish Tunes Times (Myrkir Músíkdagar) reaches its fortieth anniversary and also its last year under the stewardship of Artistic Director Gunnar Karel Másson, who is shifting on to oversee a swathe of Nordic festivals. Of program, this year’s Darkish Tunes Times also coincides with the phenomenal rise to superstardom of Hildur Guðnadóttir. She’s lengthy been a critical determine in this personal tiny-city scene, now abruptly she’s perhaps the most well-known composer in the globe, most not too long ago including an Oscar to her pile of major awards for operate on Joker and Chernobyl. Hildur is one purpose I came to Iceland. I came to capture as numerous shows as feasible and expertise the wintertime problems. But I was also keen to dig into this hyper fecund moment in Reykjavík’s composed music, in the write-up Jóhann Jóhannsson period. Is there some thing explicitly ‘Icelandic’ in all this get the job done and action, or is it just a coincidence of expertise?

For case in point, Hildur’s father Guðni Franzson is a central determine right here and this 7 days he conducts the Caput Ensemble in a church outside the house town, revisiting Gavin Bryars’ 2004 piece From Egil’s Saga. It was composed for the good Faroese bass singer Rúni Brattaberg, who is again to sing it all over again, 20 a long time on. The seem he makes is bloody wondrous. The concert has two more attractive parts: Runner Of The Year is a work for chamber ensemble and training jogging equipment, by young composer K.óla. The tempo is set onstage by a ‘fitness instructor’ who alters the machine’s pace for the soloist ‘runner’ to walk, jog, sprint on. It’s a single of the less difficult items and leans on its conceit but it’s amazing entertaining. Veronique Vaka’s violin concerto Sceadu is all dense chords and rolling dynamics, to evoke a landscape witnessed from two distinctive areas. The orchestra is meant to be much away, the solo violin up near. It in fact will work. I stomp shapes into the snow outside experience landmass-lonely.

Bryars himself came to city for the concert and he’s up for hanging out. I’m a bit starstruck but he’s excellent company down-to-earth, funny and casually wise in conversation. More youthful than on paper. For the duration of a Q&A at our lodge, he argues powerfully for an outward-searching method of composition. For making (at minimum some) is effective that are straightforward to carry out (for instance he advocates for scoring to include clues to assist less skilled choirs, this sort of as ending a part on a be aware that singers will use to choose up from, when they next appear in) as section of getting access to as several likely performers as probable. He cuts by bullshit as only storied masters can. I could’ve hung out with Bryars drinking espresso all working day but, just as I’m about to prod for Brian Eno gossip, he will get whisked off to seem at a rumbling volcano.

So: absolutely everyone understands all people. Familiarity and comradeship below easily cross the technology gap in programming youthful and aged performs, grouping composers and also the social blend soon after-several hours. It can make Dark Tunes Times come to feel venerable and bleeding edge, both at the exact time. The breadth and assortment of the collection is very outstanding, regardless of focusing on the formally ‘composed’ end of the modern music earth. The most important exhibits (like Iceland Symphony Orchestra’s superb evening of predominantly local new performs, or the closing night with Reykjavík Chamber Orchestra) acquire put in the city’s stunning signature location Harpa Corridor. A huge waterfront setting up, lit to grab sculptural consideration, in the exact same ballpark as the new V&A in Dundee. But if they switched off those people colored lights, darkened, it would have the jutting angularity of a Star Wars Jawa sandcrawler. Everything here seems to be like Olafur Eliasson crafted it.

At the other close of the scale, the smallest gigs (and they do feel like ‘gigs’) are in downtown gallery area Mengi, fifty-odd folks seated all over on cushions, clutching expensive bottles of beer. We listen to Berlin-based soprano Herdis Anna Jónasdóttir and violinist Elfa Rún Kirstinsdóttir smash their mesmerising duo present of György Kurtág’s Kafka Fragments. Fleeting phrases and paragraphs from Kafka’s normally unpublished nonsense, journaling, wisdom, established to tricky, enthralling, scatterling skitters of melodic tangle. It is excellent – melodramatic, sometimes intentionally funny, even psychedelic – and the pair are very intuitive. I wrongly believe they’re longterm collaborators.

Umbra Ensemble’s intense functionality of Blóðhófnir (Bloodhoof) in the little lakeside hall, Idno, is also transporting and has a timeless gothic noir, though it is less surefooted. It is a fashionable setting of Gerður Kristný’s award-successful poem cycle, composed by Kristín Þóra Haraldsdóttir. The piece reclaims an historic male saga to imprint a woman’s viewpoint again on to it, Medea-ish. An English translation is projected up the wall, upcoming to the primary, but soon I’m enveloped more than enough in the drama (and disinterested ample in the story) to halt bothering to read alongside and just make it possible for myself to get lost in it. I do like how several girls composers are remaining executed this 7 days.

My outright spotlight of the smaller displays is closer to my ease and comfort zone of sound or even post-rock: Bára & Skúli are an improvising duo of bowed double bass (Bára Gísladóttir, whose hissing, tippy-tappy wave-like composition ÓS was performed earlier the same evening by the Iceland Symphony Orchestra) and electric powered bass guitar with a large pedal board (Skúli Sverrisson, who has manufactured jazz, rock and scored audio with Lou Reed, Derek Bailey, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Jóhann Jóhannsson and, yup, Hildur). Theirs is the immediately after-several hours major-arse drone kind of improv set, nevertheless with more than enough distinct melodic styles and advanced sonic thrives to make the time certainly fly by. They are also a great illustration of the personal, cross-generational resourceful openness that I’m scratching at: Bára, born in 1989, Skúli, 1966. They’re as very good as nearly anything I have observed in this genre for yrs. Evidently they’ve not toured as a duo but are accumulating recordings for a quadruple vinyl launch. Certainly.

I also appreciate the fragile, self-consciously quirky Copenhagen-based mostly Ekki Minna duo, British cellist Andrew Electricity and Icelandic accordionist Jónas Ásgeir Ásgeirsson. Their present includes blowing on massive homemade cardboard comb items tapping and blowing at their instruments right before climaxing with both of those musicians location up a continuing unfolding loop, putting on angel wings and dancing in slow-movement around the corridor. This is Áslaug Rún Magnúsdóttir’s piece A Ton Of Angels To Take into account, and it is funny, camp, yet at the similar time really affecting. Opened up by the context, it feels to me as if they soften us all, by way of choreography, into one more simple completely. It helps that Idno is the loveliest small concert corridor I’ve ever witnessed. The lake is frozen over, with a small portion held heat by an outlet of Iceland’s eggy-smelling geothermal drinking water. Swans, ducks, geese get. At this variety of festival, as our ears get attuned to hear just about anything as tunes, a load of massive honking birds can very easily turn out to be a continual avant-garde chamber ensemble, out there on the pond like a lobby present, every single time we transform up for a live performance indoors. It is bewitching.

My favourite non-Icelandic discovery of the week is Pennsylvania-born composer and pianist Missy Mazzoli, new to me but clearly currently with a massive career in the United states even with not however staying 40. Two of her parts are showcased at different live shows, on distinctive scales. Each are succinct but effective, advanced bursts of psychological orchestration.

Again at Harpa, a further shifting minute out-of-the-blue is Reykjavík Ladies Choir and its lesser, more mature sub-group Aurora, with two reduced-essential choir directors producing me imagine of the direct character in the film Girl At War and about how prevalent and radical this kind of youth and local community choirs are, throughout the Nordics. I noticed a great school choir in suburban Copenhagen as perfectly, previous calendar year. Below, the repertoire starts simple, rolls into richer and additional advanced, thickly ladled product than could possibly feel probable for young singers. They include Hildur in this article, also. In her choir director function, singer Hildigunnur Einarsdóttir plays it so minimal-essential, she could just about be mistaken for a single of her learners. Then in Dim New music Days’ finalé concert later that night,she emerges as a sensational soloist with Reykjavik Chamber Orchestra for the premiere of Kolbeinn Bjarnason’s unsettling, formidable new piece Simply cannot Be Replaced. Hildigunnur is commanding, sensual a amazing voice and presence. It is a amazing end, when I’d been distinctly uncertain about this ensemble previously in their set. At very first they seemed under-organized and out-of-kinds but by the next half they’re flying.

The competition retains a closing party at Idno, with branded cake and speeches. Evidently, at the rear of the scenes, some of this total shebang was held together with gaffer tape and will power. The honking birds outside the house audio drunk and relieved, way too. Dark New music Times is an frustrating buzz of a competition obviously a key success listed here, both of those artistically and in audience quantities. Some of these exhibits are the most broad age-ranged songs events I’ve been to due to the fact North Gate Jazz Club in Chiangmai, three many years ago. But I am amazed how handful of intercontinental travellers showed up. No matter whether set off by charge, or by a misplaced perception of how cold Iceland may perhaps be in wintertime (very little like the city harshness of New York Metropolis, for example), they’re missing a address. Additional than any town-broad pageant I have been to, Darkish Music Times warrants a larger intercontinental crowd of literate ears and significant dialogue, to demonstrate up and enjoy the benefits.

All terms by Chris T-T.