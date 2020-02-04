Dark times require focus

Iowa shouldn’t matter. It’s a small state that looks a lot like the Democratic national electorate. In 2016, he was elected Republican. The disproportionate impact of this state on the presidential nomination process is somewhere between absurd and scandalous. But this debacle tonight is difficult to deal with.

We should not have a caucus at all. All the things that are functionally elections and that work like elections should be by ballot and run by the states. States can and often mess things up. But we have been running elections in this country for a quarter of a millennium. We have a lot of practice. This debacle begins to seem more understandable when you realize it was a new system – run in a different way, with a plan to report not one but three different totals. (This is another reminder that apart from the semi-prohibited superdelegates, the various post-2016 reforms have gone from ill-advised to disastrous.) This is the first time that we have tried. Even outside of an app that apparently didn’t work, things can go wrong when you do something for the first time.

No caucus. Real elections organized by the States.

I’m not a big fan of Axios. But they are good enough for sabotage and access to journalism within Trump’s White House. A few days ago, they published an article reporting that the lesson that the president had learned from his imminent acquittal was that he was “invincible”. Everything people told him was too crazy and he couldn’t do it and he was right. In Vanity Fair, Gabriel Sherman reports that President Trump is drawing up a list of enemies of impeachment and wants John Bolton to be the subject of a criminal investigation and to be put in prison.

The accuracy of each of these reports is unclear. In the Trump world, the question may be overdetermined. Trump constantly says crazy things. It is probably difficult, even from the inside, to know what means something and what does not. What is clear is that President Trump will certainly feel more liberated in 2020. He will feel justified and newly dangerous if re-elected. People who oppose Trump must focus like never before.