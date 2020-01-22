Dark Universe shows the doctor in its darkest form

Big Finish’s first Doctor Who release in 2020 is a big one, as Dark Universe explores an important gap in mythology while giving us one of the darkest portrayals of the seventh doctor ever.

Impressive. Where do I start with Doctor Who: Dark Universe? Since Big Finish announced the Seventh Doctor Story last year, expectations for this story have been high. Does it live up to expectations?

It has to be said, Guy Adams was pretty on the grocery list when he had to write this story. The Dark Universe offers so many connections, links and nods to a lot of Doctor Who mythology. At the top of the list were two particularly important storylines.

First, he had to write about a reunion between the seventh doctor and Ace. Not a reunion, either – from Ace’s perspective, it’s been twenty years since she last saw the doctor. She has changed a lot from the teenage girl he once knew. As CEO of A Charitable Earth, she has her own job to do. If the doctor asks for her help again, she is not exactly happy to see him.

Hearing older Ace is definitely refreshing. While Sophie Aldred has been playing the character on audio for twenty years, it’s great to hear how the character has evolved over time, beyond the influence of the doctor. Examining both the tension between the two and the sense of disillusionment that Ace has offers a new and interesting perspective on this particular relationship.

Seven and the elf

The reunion between doctor and ace was just one of the two key elements found in this story. The other is how it acts as a precursor to the eighth Doom Coalition doctor series.

At the beginning of this series, a flashback scene showed the Seventh Doctor observing the imprisonment of the elf’s psychopathic time lord criminal. It was clear that the doctor was responsible for the capture. What we didn’t know at the time was how he did it.

The dark universe reveals this story. This is an important part of the background story that regular listeners to Eighth Doctor have long considered. Does Guy Adams story live up to expectations?

Puzzle box epic

Certainly. Guy Adams has a lot to do with Dark Universe. The story begins as a riddle. Not only because we don’t know what the elf is up to, but also because we don’t know what the doctor is up to. In the first half of the series, many questions are raised before the stakes in the second become incredibly high …

If you tell a story with as much stake as Dark Universe, you run the risk of overdoing it. In the end, having to reset everything and not leaving any real consequences.

Fortunately, that’s not the story Dark Universe tells. Yes, there is a lot at stake, but in the end not everything is cleared up. This story has very serious and personal consequences, especially for the actions of the doctor.

Dark doctor

And this must be my favorite aspect of the Dark Universe: the representation of the Seventh Doctor. There are many television stories and audios in which this doctor is shown somewhat darker than many of his others. He plays chess games on a grand scale and has made decisions that most other doctors would not dare. For a while, Big Finish seemed to move away from this particular representation, which gave us an easier view of Sylvester McCoy’s doctor.

Dark Universe changes that. This is the seventh doctor in its darkest form. Not just because of the actions he does in this story, but why he does it. In the end, you have to ask yourself whether the price the doctor paid for conquering the elf was really worth it.

This is not a representation of the doctor that you get through often. But this characterization doesn’t just fit McCoy’s doctor pretty well. It is also important when it takes place for him. Without revealing too much, there is strong evidence that the Dark Universe is taking place near an important point in the doctor’s life …

Dark Universe combines epic storytelling with key character research and is an extremely satisfying listening experience. It binds together a lot of important mythologies and answers important questions, but also raises new ones. It is also one of the most interesting and fascinating explorations by the seventh doctor that we have had in a long time. A must-have for Doctor Who fans and a great new year story for Big Finish.

