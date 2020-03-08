Dark Water – HeyUGuys

A corporate defense lawyer takes an environmental lawsuit against a chemical company in this emotionally charged drama and heavily underestimated by acclaimed director Todd Haynes (Far From Heaven, Carol, Wonderstruck).

Written by Mario Correa and Matthew Michael Carnahan, Dark Waters is based on a New York Times article titled The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare by Nathaniel Rich.

Robert Bilott (Mark Ruffalo) is a well-respected business lawyer who works with large chemical companies that help uselessly without breaking the law. When approached by West Virginia farmer Wilbur Tennant (Bill Camp) in connection with a number of deaths not included on his farm, which blames DuPont – one of the largest corporations in the world – Robert is conflicted to represent Wilbur against his interests.

Robert immediately finds himself struggling with his conscience and the deep Catholic faith that leads him to question the work he has done so far. Against his better judgment and that of his wife Sarah (Anne Hathaway), he makes the case against Phil Donnelly (a fantastic turn of Victor Garber), DuPont’s CEO, who promises to fight him and anyone with the name of his. society.

Todd Haynes presents a sedate, but immeasurably accurate, courtroom drama that seems far less concerned with the details of the story itself than with Billot’s own redeeming arc. And while there are many steps to be taken before you can afford the big paycheck, Haynes actually manages to get away with a bit of considering the story is personal, and one that most of us look at can it relates to.

Mark Ruffalo is spectacularly measured as a man who rises to reach his demons who eventually finds the courage to make up the difference. For his part, Bill Camp gives a handle on the force as the silence hits the whistleblower.

With suggestions from Erin Brockovich, The Insider or even more recently the deceptive, but flawed Richard Jewell, Dark Waters does what is expected of him, but is careful not to get overtly controversial. Haynes gave us a film that refuses to fall into an easy courtroom drama, choosing instead to tell a very moving story about an act of redemption of altruism and the triumph of good over evil.

Dark Waters has been in cinemas since Friday, February 28th.